WWE Raw: 7 mistakes the company made on this week's episode (25 March 2019)

What could WWE have avoided doing this week on Raw?

With just two weeks left for WrestleMania, WWE stopped by Boston to put on the second last episode of Monday Night Raw before the showcase of the immortals, and fans were expecting the show to be a highly significant one, as previous installments of Raw didn't really do much for the build-up to the big event.

With WWE announcing that this year's WrestleMania was going to see the first ever women's main event, you would expect this week's episode of Raw to be much more eventful, but in typical fashion, WWE's broadcast of Raw was repetitive in some areas, uninspiring in others, and an overall disappointing show on the road to WrestleMania.

While some aspects of the show were well done, it was a shame that the company could not maintain that consistency throughout the show. So let us go through all the mistakes WWE made on Raw this week, and analyze how they could have prevented it.

#1 A meaningless challenge

What was the point?

When news broke that WrestleMania 35 would feature the first ever women's main event, fans were delighted as the storyline between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey had been spectacular for the most part.

From an epic heel turn to brutal beat downs, WWE did their best with the storyline, even though it was overbooked in some areas, it was a fun narrative that made Raw better than it was in the last few months.

This week on Raw, you would expect WWE to come up with a white-hot angle to carry us all the way to WrestleMania, but we were treated to a meaningless beat the clock challenge featuring the three main eventers on WrestleMania and The Riott Squad.

The beat the clock challenge is appropriate when there are stakes involved, but in this scenario, there was no reason for WWE to book the challenge, as this was more of a time waster than an actual advancement in this narrative.

Instead, WWE should have given us something of substance to hype up this match, as this isn't any ordinary match, this the first ever women's main event of WrestleMania, and the success or failure of this match will affect women's wrestling drastically in the company.

