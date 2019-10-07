WWE RAW after Hell in a Cell: 5 Surprises that could happen- Title change, Big match booked?

Riju Dasgupta

The Fiend and Seth Rollins may not yet be done

Let's just say that a lot of fans were very unhappy with how WWE Hell in a Cell played out this weekend. But the good news is that WWE is a wheel that keeps spinning and every Monday night is a new start.

WWE needs a few big surprises to ensure that fans remain loyal to them, especially when there's competition in town. I mean the fans in attendance made it pretty clear as they screamed the name of the promotion after the main event match.

Here are 5 surprises that we could potentially see on this week's show. Be sure to let me know your thoughts, feelings, and opinions about the surprises that I've suggested and also let me know what you think WWE needs to do to retain viewer interest?

So without wasting any more of your valuable time, here are 5 genuine surprises that could happen on this week's show...

#5 Braun Strowman becomes the WWE United States Champion

I know that Tyson Fury is scheduled to be a part of RAW, but based on the match that featured AJ Styles and Braun Strowman could we see a United States Championship match featuring the two men? Styles is a great representative for the title and is also probably the best wrestler in the whole world, but honestly speaking, his reign hasn't exactly set the world on fire.

Braun Strowman becoming the United States Champion would be a big shock and it would also set up a nice title match with Tyson Fury presumably at Crown Jewel this year. With a title on the line, the match would become bigger than it is and get a lot more people invested in the outcome. It would also help Strowman regain the momentum he lost by losing to Rollins recently.

