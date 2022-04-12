WWE RAW (April 11, 2022) - 5 biggest news stories: Superstar gets a major name change, new challenger for RAW Women's Title revealed

This week, WWE RAW emanated live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Red brand aired from the same arena on December 27, 2021, and was highlighted by Edge ruining the vow renewal ceremony between The Miz and Maryse with a Brood bath dropping from above.

Before Monday's show went on air, it was announced that Cody Rhodes would compete in his first RAW in six years as he battled The Miz. Plus, Damian Priest was advertised to go one-on-one with The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa officially joined the RAW roster

Tommaso Ciampa in a backstage segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel

After waving goodbye to NXT at Stand & Deliver 2022, the WWE Universe wondered what the next move would be for Tommaso Ciampa.

Speculation had suggested that he would form part of Edge's new faction in the future. Last night, he was introduced in a backstage segment as the latest member of the RAW roster. The Blackheart was involved in a back-and-forth between Kevin Owens and Ezekiel.

#4 Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins rematch set for WrestleMania Backlash

Following their out-of-this-world match at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will now do it once again at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

Cody began the night on Miz TV before facing The A-Lister in a one-on-one bout in which the former was victorious. After the encounter, Rollins issued the challenge, and Rhodes accepted it without any hesitation.

#3 Rhea Ripley absent from the show due to being "in protocol"

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line next week

During the broadcast, it was revealed that Rhea Ripley was not present for the show due to "being in protocol." Ripley was also absent for last Friday's SmackDown. It meant that Liv Morgan faced Naomi in singles action this week.

However, WWE did confirm that the former RAW Women's Champion would return next week as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended, with Sasha Banks & Naomi colliding with Ripley & Morgan.

#2 Sonya Deville to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

In a shocking twist, WWE official Sonya Deville will now challenge RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title.

After The EST had defeated Queen Zelina, Sonya entered the ring to provide Belair with an open contract to prove she was a fighting champion. As soon as Bianca signed the contract, Sonya attacked the champion and put her own signature on the document to signal her intentions.

#1 Austin Theory will now simply be known as Theory

Theory confirmed his name change in a backstage segment

In a change of direction, Austin Theory revealed that he and Mr. McMahon had agreed that moving forward, he would now simply be known as "Theory."

It was noted in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that McMahon had also promised Theory a championship shot. It has been confirmed that the young upstart will face Finn Bálor for the United States Championship gold next week.

Do you agree with Austin Theory's name change? Let us know in the comments section below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's episode of WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes so far