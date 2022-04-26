WWE RAW (April 25, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Asuka & Mustafa Ali return, New WrestleMania Backlash match announced

WWE RAW rolled into Knoxville, TN, this week as the build for WrestleMania Backlash continued. The advertisement for the show was highlighted by hometown RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against WWE official Sonya Deville.

Not only that, but it the company was in celebration mode, marking the 20th Anniversary since Randy Orton's debut. Many performers past and present commented on the occasion with major praise for The Viper.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5 Bianca Belair retains the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women's Championship in her hometown

Sonya Deville is known for having a few tricks up her sleeve when competing, and this RAW Women's Championship match was no different. First of all, changing the rules of the match to a no-countout, no disqualification bout, and then introducing Carmella & Queen Zelina to assist her.

Nevertheless, in front of her hometown fans, Bianca Belair overcame the odds to retain the championship and showed everyone why she is The EST once again.

#4 New WrestleMania Backlash match announced on RAW

Bobby Lashley and Omos fought in an arm-wrestling challenge this week on RAW, as their feud continued following MVP's turn on The All Mighty. Lashley overpowered the giant to win, but The Colossus attacked the former WWE Champion immediately after.

During a backstage segment, Omos challenged Bobby Lashley to a match at WrestleMania Backlash. It was ultimately accepted, and the two titans will collide once again on May 8.

#3 Mustafa Ali returns after requesting his release from WWE in January

Mustafa Ali returned to WWE programming this Monday

Earlier this year, Mustafa Ali revealed on Twitter that he had asked for his release from WWE. The request was not accepted by the company, which left the former Retribution leader in limbo.

He returned this week in a Miz TV segment with The Miz and United States Champion Theory. This resulted in Ali squaring off against The A-Lister, in which the former picked up a surprising victory.

#2 Tommaso Ciampa has his ring name changed

After Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz, he headed back up the ramp to celebrate. In a split second, he was attacked by former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who took him out to the shock of the WWE Universe.

It was revealed that Tommaso Ciampa will now simply go by the name "Ciampa" moving forward, adding to WWE's tradition of shortening their performers' names.

#1 Asuka returns after a lengthy absence due to injury

Asuka returned in a segment with Becky Lynch

Another major return occurred this week. Asuka resurfaced following an injury she sustained around the time of the 2021 Money in the Bank premium live event.

The former RAW Women's Champion interrupted Becky Lynch by stating that Big Time Becks would need to go through her first if she wanted to have another crack at Bianca Belair.

The segment ended with Asuka flicking Becky on the nose before an irate Lynch tried to attack her. The Japanese superstar dodged before attempting her own attack, only for the Irish Lass Kicker to retreat.

