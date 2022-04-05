WWE RAW (April 4, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Cody Rhodes speaks, Elias A.K.A. Ezekiel & Veer Mahaan arrive, new NXT Champion

The RAW After 'Mania' has always been one of the most anticipated episodes of the Red brand each and every year. It is usually driven by crowd reactions and chants generated by members of the WWE Universe from all over the world who flew in for The Show of Shows.

Though not quite hitting the heights of the 2013 or 2014 editions, for example, RAW still offered plenty. There was much intrigue surrounding Cody Rhodes' return to the company from AEW, plus the big re-debut of Veer Mahaan that had been teased for months.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of WWE RAW this week.

#5 Roman Reigns to decide his next move on SmackDown

The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, appeared on RAW

Just hours after conquering The Beast to become the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns appeared to close out the show.

Although fans had been waiting to hear from him, he declared that his next step would be announced this Friday on SmackDown.

#4 Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to capture the NXT Championship once again

The NXT Championship was put on the line following Dolph Ziggler's successful title defense at Stand & Deliver on Saturday. His opponent was former champion Bron Breakker.

Bron managed to leave victorious following a Spear, a Military Press, and a Slam to once again hold the NXT gold.

#3 Veer Mahaan arrived and attacked The Mysterios

Veer Mahaan attacking Dominik Mysterio

After months of vignettes and hype, Veer Mahaan vowed that he would arrive on April 4. He did just that and immediately set his sights on the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Mahaan laid waste to the duo following Dominik's defeat at the hands of The Miz, making his presence immediately felt.

#2 Elias returns to RAW as Ezekiel

In a surprise return, the former Elias made his way out to the ring during Kevin Owens' segment to introduce himself, now known as Ezekiel. Ezekiel stated that he is the younger brother of Elias.

KO did not believe him and repeatedly told him that he's Elias. Owens said he would give him ten seconds to leave the ring, but he did not, and KO left instead.

#1 Cody Rhodes states that he's going to win the World Title for his father

Cody Rhodes spoke to the WWE Universe

Following his emphatic and triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW to speak to the fans. Cody made it clear that he wanted to chase after the World Title and do it not just for himself but for his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes was then interrupted by Seth Rollins as they both proceeded to shake hands following their out-of-this-world WrestleMania battle.

What was your favorite moment from the red brand show this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Cody Rhodes back in WWE? Yes No 2 votes so far