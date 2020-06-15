WWE RAW after Backlash : 5 Surprises that can happen- Major heel turn, A new team arrives

The RAW after Backlash could see Randy Orton picking his next victim.

RAW could also see the ultimate heel turn take place, out of nowhere.

Randy Orton may face a very prominent superstar next up

I did not personally think that WWE Backlash was the best show this year, but of course, the RAW that follows could be a totally different story altogether. I mean a lot of prominent RAW Superstars like Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio did not make it to the show at all, and the fallout episode could actually be a hundred times more exciting than the actual pay-per-view was.

Because the reviews of WWE Backlash online have been mixed, and truth be told, there just wasn't a lot of hype for the pay-per-view at all, RAW needs to step up its game and a few surprises will go a long way to achieve the same in my personal opinion. So, here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen on RAW this week.

#5 Kevin Owens turns on Apollo Crews during WWE RAW

If you noticed the commentary stint that Kevin Owens did on the Backlash kickoff show, where he mentioned to RAW announcer Samoa Joe that he used to be the face of America once upon a time, it is clear that he is not out of the US title picture yet. But how do you have two babyfaces on RAW competing for the same Championship? Kevin Owens has always done his best work as a heel thus far and we could totally see him turn heel on Apollo Crews.

No but I might pop by to keep an eye on that Angel Garza fella during the United States of America Title match between the reigning champion Apollo Crews and challenger Andrade. https://t.co/F0IE6RjQpq — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 14, 2020

And judging by the fact that I don't see Drew McIntyre losing the WWE Championship anytime soon, I can totally imagine Kevin Owens going after the current Champion after he is done with Apollo Crews.

That could potentially be one of the best feuds on RAW in 2020.

