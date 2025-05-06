WWE RAW before Backlash - Best and Worst - Two legends return; Jey Uso lost his title?

As the last RAW before this weekend's Backlash, the latest episode had to solidify some matches for the event while teasing others. Penta defeated JD McDonagh in a match where Chad Gable tried to interfere.

The live crowd booed Paul Heyman when he reminded everyone that Solo Sikoa and his minions put him through a table, and Roman Reigns did nothing to assist him.

When heels bring up the past, they get booed. When faces do it, they are cheered and justified. Rusev and Otis restarted RAW's meat madness division, with the returning star destroying his opponent.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor teased more tension backstage after learning Penta would face Dirty Dom this weekend. WWE made some strange booking decisions ahead of Backlash.

Here's the best and worst of RAW.

#2. Best/Worst - Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria compare garbage and recycling

Becky Lynch is known for being one of the best at cutting promos in the game, but that wasn't the case on the latest RAW. She called Bayley "garbage" and proceeded to repeat the word nearly ten times.

It felt like incoherent rambling instead of a methodical and well-timed promo as usual. She also mentioned that Lyra Valkyria was "recycling," to which Valkyria responded by saying all The Man has done is recycle the same moves and sayings.

The good part was that Lyra was at least able to hold her own with Lynch on the mic and seemed her equal instead of getting buried. The champion stood tall after things became physical, but will that telegraph a title change in St. Louis?

#2. Worst - Pat McAfee knows some landmarks in Omaha, Nebraska

Pat McAfee is one of WWE's more polarizing personalities. He is outspoken and unapologetic, which some fans love. His biased nature and fanboy status, however, turn others off, especially when he does not call the action.

Adam Pearce stood between Gunther and McAfee ahead of their match at Backlash. The RAW commentator spoke for about 75% of the segment. He praised Michael Cole, which is fine, but he pandered to the Omaha, Nebraska crowd.

McAfee repeatedly brought up NCAA Football players and also landmarks in the city. He may know those athletes, but that's a cheap way to get cheers. If he's so great on the mic, he should be able to cut a promo without resorting to that.

He also called Gunther soft, which was likely the plan. It still seems like McAfee would be better suited to fight someone like Dominik Mysterio rather than someone who could chop his lungs out of his chest.

#1. Best - Roxanne Perez battles IYO SKY on RAW

Roxanne Perez and Giulia have crossed the line to RAW several times since WrestleMania 41. Perez has competed against Rhea Ripley and now, the Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

Her match with Ripley ended due to outside interference from Giulia. However, against SKY, she lost via pinfall after another fantastic showing. It was a great showcase of the present and future of the women's division.

The Prodigy respected the champ with a handshake after the loss, but it was all a setup for a post-match beatdown by Giulia.

Another loss for Perez is disappointing, but she was able to hang with the top of the division after setting the record for the longest time spent by a woman in the Royal Rumble. Big things are in her future.

#1. Best/Worst - Sheamus takes on Austin Theory ... instead of Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller was originally scheduled for a singles match, but he turned it down after talking with Adam Pearce. He didn't want to face his scheduled opponent, so he handed the match over to Austin Theory.

Theory was excited to compete on RAW until Sheamus came out. Waller was passively supportive throughout, but smiled after it ended.

This should be the final catalyst for A-Town Down Under's disbanding. The breakup should have happened last year, but bookers have drawn it out for far too long.

#1. Worst - A convoluted mess around the World Heavyweight title

RAW began with Jey Uso calling out Logan Paul, but instead got Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer cut a passionate promo about how badly Roman Reigns treated him during their five years together, but Jey didn't seem to care.

The Wiseman then said Seth Rollins has his eyes on the World Heavyweight title, baiting Jey into defending the title against The Visionary in the main event. The match felt out of place since the bookers had already started building to Paul/Uso.

They didn't mention why The Maverick was absent, but of course, he showed up after RAW went off the air. Sami Zayn came to Jey's aid, even though Jey didn't do the same last week when Rollins and Bron Breakker destroyed him.

The situation was a set up for CM Punk to make the save. His interference ended the match by disqualification. Punk could have saved Jey from another beatdown at the hands of Rollins and Breakker.

