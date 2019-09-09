WWE RAW before Clash of Champions: 5 things we could expect to see tonight – Champion gets a new challenger, Braun Strowman takes out Rollins & a legend (9/9/2019)

Umid Kumar Dey

What could happen on RAW tonight?

The final RAW episode before the Clash of Champions PPV will emanate from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and we can’t help but be excited as it is the go-home episode.

The card for the PPV is almost final but there could be some additions to it. Previously on RAW, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman’s contract signing for the WWE Universal Title match was interrupted by the OC.

As a result, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be present on the show to moderate the contract signing segment between the two. Meanwhile, SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Bayley joined forces with Sasha Banks and turned heel last week and is set to pair up with Banks to take on the team of former best friends Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

While no big surprises are expected just a week before Clash of Champions, this could be an interesting episode that ties up the final few knots ahead of the PPV.

Here are the 5 things we could expect to see on RAW tonight…

#5 Cedric Alexander-AJ Styles fixed for Clash of Champions

Alexander is set to face Styles tonight

At Clash of Champions, every title that WWE has to offer will be on the line save one – the US Championship. The title is currently held by AJ Styles and he is yet to find a challenger for it.

However, last week, WWE may have teased a potential challenger for the title in the form of Cedric Alexander. The OC, led by Styles, attacked Alexander before his King of the Ring match against Baron Corbin.

Alexander lost the match and is now free to feud against the Phenomenal One for the title, who he is set to take on in a non-title match on RAW tonight. While the OC are almost certain to interfere in the match, we could expect Alexander being confirmed for a shot at the title at Clash of Champions.

