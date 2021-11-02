WWE RAW - Best and worst- Top star's move to AEW hinted at, the biggest issue with Liv Morgan facing Becky Lynch next revealed

Honestly, there was very little that was wrong with WWE RAW per se. Unfortunately, it's a show that MJF would call 'mid' because nothing stood out.

Of course, you can't run a marathon without taking the first initial steps. One has to assume that this episode of WWE RAW is a stepping stone to something bigger, something more significant. That said, there were several 'WTF' moments, such as Seth Rollins refusing his shot at the WWE Championship, kayfabe injury, or not.

Would the WWE RAW audience really get behind someone like Kevin Owens if his argument was that even though he came up short, everyone's talking about his performance? The verbiage on this week's show was weak, to put it mildly.

So, with that said, let's take a look at the best and worst of WWE RAW this week. As always, the comments section is your space to voice your valuable views and comments.

#3 Best/Worst: Of course, Liv Morgan deserves to go for the WWE RAW Women's Championship, but...

How seriously can we take Liv Morgan as a competitor after losing to Carmella? Yes, Carmella hasn't been booked to be in the same league as Becky Lynch. And yet, the woman who lost to Mella is expected to challenge Becky Lynch next. This is a clear giveaway of the eventual match outcome.

That said, there's absolutely no doubt that Liv Morgan deserves a push. She's come a really long way as a competitor and fans LOVE her.

Unfortunately, she may not capture the WWE RAW Women's Championship just about yet. She may have a long way to go before she does.

Hey, but then again, you never say never in WWE. As unlikely as it is, we could see a major upset leading up to Survivor Series.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John