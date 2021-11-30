WWE RAW - Best and worst- The main issue with Vince McMahon & Austin Theory revealed, Decision to stop a top star from going to AEW?

After watching WWE RAW this week, ask yourself a simple question. Do you really care about any of the characters on the show?

By this, we don't mean the participants, the men, and women behind the characters, but the actual WWE RAW Superstars. Do you care about whether Apollo Crews becomes United States Champion or whether Damian Priest retains the supposedly prized title the next time they meet?

This is the main shortcoming of WWE RAW right now. Would you continue to watch The Walking Dead, Squid Game, or The Wheel of Time if you didn't care whether the central cast lived or died? The storytelling is lackluster and there is not enough emotional investment for fans at this point at least.

Of course, there are sometimes glimmers of positivity that we can dub as 'Best', and yes, they exist. They are indeed few and far between on WWE RAW, but they exist!

With that said, let's dive straight into the best and worst of this week!

#3 Best/Worst: Vince McMahon watches WWE RAW with Austin Theory

The fact that Vince McMahon appeared in WWE RAW segments with Austin Theory speaks volumes about how invested he is in the young man. Theory is clearly being primed as one of the next big stars from the roster, a breakout performer.

This is, in fact, not a theory, but a fact. Moving on...

But there's a reason you don't often see a 70+-year-old man slap someone much younger than he is. Whatever cool points Austin Theory had when this segment began are now long gone.

Let's hope that this segment leads to big things for the young man. That this awkward WWE RAW segment wasn't just a random power trip with no real eventual payoff.

