WWE RAW - Best and worst- Too many heel turns, Big mistake with Survivor Series build, Embarrassing botch on-air, Major return

The best part about WWE RAW is that Survivor Series 2021 is, at least, being referenced. It would have been a more highly-anticipated event if the build was a little better if an actual story was told about the animosity between the two brands.

But we take what we get. This wasn't an awful episode of WWE RAW, and it was definitely newsworthy, but was it really gripping? Was it really worth investing three valuable hours of your day?

This is where you come in. Share your thoughts and views in the comments section and let us know what you genuinely thought of this week's show!

While the 24/7 title changes did not warrant an entry into this week's WWE RAW review, let us reiterate how much fun they were!

#3 Best/Worst: Did we really need two major heel turns on WWE RAW this week?

Is heel Kevin Owens money? Yes.

Was it necessary for Kevin Owens to turn heel to advance this storyline with Big E? Yes.

Was it necessary for Kevin Owens to turn heel immediately after Doudrop did, only an hour or so prior? Oh hell, no!

It just feels like with two major heel turns on WWE RAW, one just happened to dilute the other. And while Kevin Owens is a natural heel, there's something about Doudrop that just screams babyface. She is just a very likable individual.

In any case, these are important plot points from WWE RAW and they should play into the proceedings wonderfully in weeks to follow. Kudos to the creative team for trying to shake things up leading into Survivor Series. Sometimes a three-hour watch isn't rewarding, but on this occasion, WWE went all in. They could have just spaced things apart.

