WWE RAW- Best and worst- Hints of a big return, Major romance teased on air 

WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber was a fun show that had its moments for sure. It certainly wasn't the gold standard in television programming because there was more than one issue with this week's show for sure.

#1 Best: Alexa Bliss returns to WWE RAW with pentagrams and more

Let's start off by saying that it's great to see Alexa Bliss return to WWE RAW again, even if she wasn't physically present in the ThunderDome. We hope that she is safe and well; because the health and well-being of any performer are far more important than any storyline.

A lot of people seem torn about whether or not they enjoy magic and witchcraft in their wrestling, which is certainly fair. That said, WWE has decided to go down this route and Alexa Bliss has certainly embraced it wholeheartedly.

Whether it was the fact that her image appeared on every screen in the ThunderDome or even the fact that she appeared within a pentagram, Alexa Bliss delivered the performance of her life.

Alexa Bliss also foreshadowed the return of Bray Wyatt with her incredible promo. Do you guys think he will return at Elimination Chamber?