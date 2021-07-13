WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Big mistake with Drew McIntyre, Major Money in the Bank spoiler, Two new feuds confirmed 

WWE RAW was better than last week. But considering the episode the week prior secured the lowest viewership numbers in the company's history, that's not saying much.

One has to imagine that WWE RAW is saving all its big surprises for later, for when the show hits the road and leaves the ThunderDome for good. It will also officially be the beginning of the road to SummerSlam, so things are bound to pick up in a big way.

So what were the hits, misses, and, well, average segments from WWE this week? We will share our opinion in this article and we invite you to do the same in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: Drew McIntyre's current WWE RAW booking is a bit strange

So, we found out that the only reason why Jinder Mahal became The Jindertaker, riding a custom-made bike to WWE RAW, is so that Drew McIntyre could tear it into pieces.

That said, wasn't the destruction of the motorbike a little underwhelming, especially if you consider other segments like former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman flipping a truck or Brock Lesnar famously destroying a car on television?

Sure, it's great to see Drew McIntyre in a feud with Jinder Mahal because of their history, but there have been quite a few missteps along the way. Why is Drew McIntyre storytelling now, regaling us with tales of the Loch Ness Monster and Icarus, instead of being the bada** we know him to be?

Is Jinder Mahal even a credible threat to Drew McIntyre at this point? Does anyone that watches WWE RAW think he has a chance?

Jinder Mahal should have been racking up victories on WWE RAW to prove that he's a worthy challenger for the former WWE Champion!

