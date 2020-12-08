It is the same story with WWE RAW every week. The fact of the matter is that however good one or two angles on WWE RAW tend to be on a weekly basis, the three-hour-long episode just tends to drag.

That said, it is our duty to separate the good from the bad for you, dear reader, and we shall attempt to do the same in the 'Best and Worst of RAW'.

#1 Best: Sheamus accidentally hits Drew McIntyre during their WWE RAW match this week

Because Drew McIntyre has been booked so very strongly on WWE RAW thus far, it just seemed like there was no chance at all for AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison to pick up a big victory heading into TLC, and so one has to commend WWE on their booking.

There was a small miscue during the handicap match on WWE RAW, where Sheamus, whom people clearly perceive as a heel even though he's been pally with Drew McIntyre of late, delivered a brogue kick to his partner during the contest.

This would allow the heels to pick up the win and also pick up some momentum ahead of the match at TLC. One thing to remember here is that Drew McIntyre was not the man pinned, so his aura and his mystique are still intact.

And what happened in the backstage area after that also deserves a mention.

As much fun as it was, unfortunately, there was an issue with the WWE RAW segment that has to be slotted in the 'Worst' category.