WWE RAW - Best and worst - Goldberg returns, 2 new Champions, NXT Champion debuts as a jobber, Big mistake with returning superstar?

WWE RAW was certainly not an uneventful show this week. A lot happened during the course of the night for sure, but whether the events were positive or negative still remains to be seen.

For what it was worth, this was not a boring show at all. One can't complain that he/she was bored while watching WWE RAW this week, and that has to be a positive development for sure.

At the same time, quite a few decisions left us scratching our heads. If you thought the same, or even believe otherwise, let us know in the comments section below.

How would you rate the edition of WWE RAW after Money in the Bank out of 10? Let us know in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: John Cena opened WWE RAW this week

Riddle and John Cena in the same ring. Bro. Yes. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KQMnKrmB2i — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 20, 2021

What happens when a pro wrestling legend whose primary feud is on SmackDown shows up on WWE RAW? He gets a raucous ovation for sure, even puts a young talent like Riddle over, but overall, in the grander scheme of things, nothing really happens during the segment.

Now that we've had a Bro-off between Cena and Riddle, we need one with Riddle and @THEVinceRusso. #WWERaw — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 20, 2021

Yes, there was absolutely nothing wrong with the way that Cena opened WWE RAW this week and what he did with Riddle was pretty entertaining as well.

That said, there was a missed opportunity to maybe tease a future showdown with a heel from the brand, be it Jinder Mahal, or Sheamus, or better yet, Bobby Lashley.

Fans genuinely seemed excited by the way that WWE RAW opened this week, and one has to believe that they expected a little more than they got. That aside, it's so cool that John Cena still considers WWE his home and the WWE Universe his very own family.

Is there anyone from the RAW brand you think he could have a great feud with?

