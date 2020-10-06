WWE RAW - Best and worst- Major face & heel turns, Superstar gets buried once more, Poor booking for a promising superstar

It almost seemed as if this week's edition of WWE RAW would be a very standard affair until the very last hour when Mustafa Ali joined RETRIBUTION. Until then, WWE RAW featured a countdown clock that was ticking down to an apology from Seth Rollins, one of the most ridiculous things one has seen in the history of the show.

However, in retrospect, this was not the worst episode of WWE RAW and enough plot points advanced to give it a thumbs up, despite the fact that a lot of 'nothing' happened as well. So, let's look at the good, bad, and ugly from WWE RAW this week, and gauge whether the show was a success or if it was a bust.

#1 Best: After weeks of getting bullied on WWE RAW, Murphy turns babyface

Many wrestling fans say that the Seth Rollins 'Monday Night Messiah' storyline on WWE RAW has been a complete failure, especially if you consider how 'over' the man was, back when he was the Beast Slayer and the Kingslayer, but there has been a very clear benefit as a result of the storyline, and that comes in the form of Dominik Mysterio, who has become one of the biggest stars in the company in almost no time.

The Mysterio family is going to have to figure this out. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jJoPhOhqZ0 — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2020

But Murphy could be the man to benefit the most from the storyline with Aalyah Mysterio and a feud with his former mentor Seth Rollins, in the weeks that follow. On WWE RAW this week, Murphy became a babyface and many dramatic moments await this young man as he goes on a redemption arc in the weeks that follow.