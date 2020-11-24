WWE RAW - Best and worst- Major swerve with Alexa Bliss, Big mistake with a current Champion

This is just one person's opinion, so please take it as you will, but WWE RAW is just too long. It's not like there aren't bright spots during the course of the three hours, but it's twice the length of a movie. To assume that someone will stay glued to the action for as long as WWE RAW lasts is just way too much to hope for.

The episode of WWE RAW after Survivor Series felt every bit like a three-hour show, and when you remember Adam Pearce accidentally saying 'Drew McInFart' as one of the highlights, there's definitely a major issue. Of course, even within Sportskeeda's own writing staff, we couldn't come to a consensus about whether this week's episode of WWE RAW was a good show or not and so if you agree/disagree with our assessment, please leave a comment below.

#1 Best: Alexa Bliss kills Friendship Frog live during WWE RAW, in a terrifying segment

I DID NOT NEED THE DEATH OF FRIENDSHIP FROG!!! 2020 HAS BEEN HARD ENOUGH ALREADY😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JzCuCtIB54 — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 24, 2020

There's just something about the Firefly Fun House segment that seems so very different from the stagey and contrived nature of WWE RAW every week and this week was no different, as a brand new character was introduced. Friendship Frog made his debut on this week's edition of WWE RAW and he was also murdered live in what was a fantastic piece of television and possibly the highlight of the show.

The addition of Alexa Bliss to Bray Wyatt's character has just made him seem a lot more interesting, and it is far and away the most interesting thing that she has done too. One just hopes that WWE creative can treat the two of them with the care and the creativity that they deserve, for longevity in the roster.