WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Mysterio family destroy Buddy Murphy, Hurt Business gets a new member

We got a pretty great episode of WWE RAW tonight. The main event saw Dominik face Murphy in a Street Fight with the Mysterio family at ringside, holding kendo sticks. The Mysterio family had the last laugh tonight as they punished Murphy for his part in what happened to Rey and Dominik at the hands of Seth Rollins.

We also had Randy Orton in action as well as the return of Drew McIntyre. As for The Hurt Business, they added a new member to their ranks. MVP and co are definitely a force to be reckoned with on RAW.

Check out our list of the best and worst parts of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#3 Best - Mysterio family destroy Buddy Murphy on WWE RAW

The entire Mysterio family were on WWE RAW tonight. Dominik was in the main event of RAW as he faced Seth Rollins' Disciple Murphy. The entire Mysterio family accompanied Dominik to the ring tonight, carry Kendo sticks.

After what they had been through thanks to Murphy and Seth Rollins, the Mysterio family were in the mood for revenge tonight. The Street Fight between Dominik and Murphy was a great match and included an epic move from the young Mysterio, where he slid out of the ring to hit Murphy with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb through a table.

However, the part of the match that had everyone talking was the finish. Dominik was tied up in the ropes but we saw his mother and sister help get him out of the bind as Murphy looked for a weapon. Dominik then hit the aforementioned sunset flip and then turned the tables to tie Murphy up in the ropes.

Advertisement

Dominik and Rey Mysterio then entered the ring and unloaded on Murphy with kendo sticks. Rey then invited his daughter Aalyah and his wife Angie into the ring and they too unloaded on Murphy.

This was a great way to end WWE RAW and it was great to see the Mysterio's get some modicum of revenge as a family after what they went through.