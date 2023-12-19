WWE RAW - Best and Worst - "New" Judgment Day member, top champion taking a break, and more

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was the last live episode of the red brand this year. Keeping the same in mind, the promotion did its best to deliver some great promos and matches. However, along with that, there were also a few hiccups here and there.

In this article, we will look at the Best and Worst moments from RAW's latest edition:

#3. Best: The Judgment Day and R-Truth's opening segment on RAW

Expand Tweet

This week's Monday Night RAW was opened by The Judgment Day, who cut a promo until R-Truth joined them. Overall, this promo by the heel faction was highly entertaining and also necessary. The Judgment Day asserted its dominance and reminded fans why they are the best faction in WWE.

However, after the arrival of R-Truth, the segment became fun and was probably the right thing, given the brand is celebrating the holiday season. Also, Truth's inclusion in the segment was the perfect way WWE could set up a match between him and JD McDonagh.

Furthermore, booking R-Truth to beat McDonagh was another great decision by the Stamford-based promotion, not only will it allow the promotion to continue a segment the crowd likes, but it has also given McDonagh something to chase.

#2. Worst: Becky Lynch and Nia Jax's segment

Expand Tweet

The segment between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax began with the latter coming out to the ring with a mic. However, just before she could speak, Lynch made her entrance and got inside the ring. Post that, Jax lef the squared circle and continued the rest of her promo from outside the ring.

The reason why this segment wasn't the greatest is because the promo seemed to be carried by one superstar only, and that is Becky Lynch. Also, somewhere one could argue that the promo was a bit repetitive, and did not lead to anything substantial, apart from a small brawl, and a singles match on Day 1 2024.

#2. Best: Gunther vs The Miz

Expand Tweet

The match between Gunther and The Miz on RAW's latest edition was the second time they faced each other. This match was one of the highlights of the night. Even though Miz could not get the result, he proved why he is one of the best workers in the company.

As for Gunther, WWE made the right decision by booking him to retain the title. By doing so, the promotion is projecting the Austrian to be a dominant champion. This could lead to him getting into a major rivalry in the near future, which will also prepare him for a World Championship opportunity.

After the match, Gunther announced he would be going for a break. This break is again great for the champion given he has been an absolute workhorse throughout 2023.

#1. Worst: Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura's altercation

Expand Tweet

The altercation between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura wasn't at its best given all that transpired. While usually the duo are involved in great promos and altercations, this time around, the segment seemed a little repetitive and also lacked build up.

Apart from that, Nakamura was never allowed to complete his promo, which many people would have wanted to see. Also, towards the end of the altercation, The American Nightmare desired to deliver a Cross Rhodes through the table, but that couldn't happen as security separated the two.

This segment could have been better if the promotion had allowed either man to complete what they set out to do. Also, announcing a match between the two would have been a decent move.

#1. Best: Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre's promo

Expand Tweet

The promo between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre on RAW was everything one could ask for. While the hometown hero Rollins was welcomed with a huge cheer, McIntyre as usual was booed. However, their promo is what set the stage for their upcoming match on RAW Day 1 2024.

From both men showing a certain degree of respect for each other, to heel McIntyre getting emotional, the promo contained plenty of emotions. Also, one of the highlights of the promo was The Scottish Warrior summarizing the life and difficulties of a pro wrestler.

While McIntyre used his own example to convey the message, he also made an example of Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch. Overall, despite being the heel in the hero's hometown, Drew McIntyre did a wonderful job. Their physical altercation towards the end also added to the excitement of their upcoming match.