WWE RAW - Best and Worst - OG Bloodline member out indefinitely, Jey Uso injured?

WWE Monday Night RAW aired tonight, and the show featured numerous blockbuster matches and big segments. Some of them ruled, while others were just fine.

Ad

This was the go-home show ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution this weekend, and much of the program was dedicated to hyping up those shows. Still, the show had merits that went beyond building for those two upcoming events.

With that being said, not everything on Monday Night RAW was a hit. There were some aspects that either didn't quite deliver as they could have, or could potentially lead to issues down the line, making the show significantly less enjoyable.

Ad

Trending

With Monday Night RAW now in the books, what were the best and worst moments of the night? This article will highlight some of the show's shining moments and discuss aspects that didn't quite hit the mark or could have been improved.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Worst: Sami Zayn is out indefinitely

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami Zayn had a rough night on WWE RAW. First, The Underdog From The Underground was already beat up thanks to an attack from Karrion Kross last week. Kross then made it worse by jumping Sami in the aisleway and attacking the beloved babyface with the pipe again.

From there, Sami pushed referees and officials to allow him to wrestle. He went one-on-one with Bron Breakker, but minus some brief flurries of offense, Breakker destroyed the former WWE Intercontinental Champion dominantly. In fact, he obliterated Sami with numerous spears.

Ad

It has since come out that Sami Zayn was hurt by the ruthless assaults from both Breakker and Kross. Paul Heyman later revealed that Sami is now out indefinitely. Unless he's actually injured, though, this is highly disappointing.

Zayn is one of the best wrestlers in the world. If he's going to miss a bunch of time because of this angle, it will hurt the RAW product. Taking one of the better talents off television may make for a compelling story in the long term, but it hurts the product in the short term.

Ad

Best: Goldberg dominates Gunther on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther is set to battle Goldberg on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in his last match. To hype up the show, Gunther cut a promo on the Hall of Famer only to be interrupted by Goldberg. He showed up in style, too, arriving in a fancy sports car.

From there, Goldberg went to the ring, and the crowd erupted for the WWE Hall of Famer. This led to Goldberg and Gunther getting physical, albeit briefly, with Goldberg leveling The Ring General with a punch and then teasing the Spear.

Ad

While some would have expected this to be labeled under "worst," it was great. The crowd was enthusiastic about the segment, making it a great moment. Given that Gunther will certainly stand tall Saturday, this was a great piece of business.

Best/Worst: Seth Rollins' stable dominates, but one star needed more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins' stable absolutely dominated on WWE Monday Night RAW, and it was great. As noted, Bron Breakker destroyed Sami Zayn. Seth defeated Penta in the main event. Additionally, Bronson Reed left Jey Uso lying, and he might even be injured.

While The Bloodline member was the second member of the stable to be attacked on RAW following the assault on Sami, Jey's match with Bronson Reed did leave a little to be desired.

Ad

Bronson is the biggest man in Seth's stable and, in theory, he should be the most dominant. Despite that, he didn't actually defeat Jey. He got disqualified and then assaulted Uso, potentially injuring The Yeet Man. While that's all well and good, the fact that Bronson didn't beat Jey is the only flaw and the worst part of what was otherwise a great match.

Best: The Kabuki Warriors reunited!

Roxanne Perez and Kairi Sane went at it on WWE RAW. While the match started a bit awkward, they found their groove and had an excellent bout. Kairi ultimately won with a backslide. Post-match, Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez attacked The Pirate Princess.

Ad

Thankfully, Asuka made the save. She attacked both women, and the Kabuki Warriors reunited. From there, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made the executive decision to add both stars into the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at Evolution.

The Kabuki Warriors are one of the best teams in the history of the women's tag team division. The two have a lot of chemistry together and consistently deliver strong performances. Not only was this a great decision for the sake of the match, but it also makes Evolution a must-see event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!