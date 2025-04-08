WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Paul Heyman owes another favor; Jimmy Uso out of WrestleMania 41?

With only two episodes of RAW remaining before WrestleMania 41, the bookers needed to put the final touches on the card by announcing certain matches. Fortunately, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made two matches official for 'Mania 41.

He first announced a Triple Threat match between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Pearce also granted Rey Mysterio's request to face El Grande Americano at the event after a messy six-man match between American Made and the LWO on RAW.

This week's episode had some great action and a few weird booking decisions. Here are the best and worst of RAW for April 7, 2025.

#2. Best - Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley sets a high bar

For any of the stars on LFG or at the WWE PC, they should watch the Intercontinental Championship match from RAW between Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

Both women are technically sound, but their title match took it to another level. They had counters for counters and took numerous hard bumps on the outside.

The opponents scouted each other from their previous encounter and noted what to change. Some may mock Lyra for her minimal charisma, but she more than makes up for it with one of the most-rounded ring arsenals in WWE.

The finish protected Bayley, and she teased a heel turn, but the opponents will be teammates on SmackDown and possibly at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Worst - How to get a title shot against The War Raiders

After defeating the New Catch Republic in Tyler Bate's first match back from injury, the New Day "earned" a shot at the World Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders.

The duo's history and standing in the industry would have been enough in the past, yet Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods haven't won tag gold in years.

The two teams also had a heated feud before Erik and Ivar both got hurt, competing in a Vikings Rules match. The action was fine, but it ended in disqualification when Woods got hit by the chair he brought into the ring.

It's a lazy setup for yet another match between the two squads, presumably next week or after WrestleMania.

#2. Best/Worst - Dirty Dom, fan favorite??

Ahead of RAW, Pearce announced that Bron Breakker would defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

Dominik faced Penta during the show but lost to the popular masked star. The dynamics were a bit odd as the heel, Dirty Dom, received some chants from the crowd.

It upends the dynamics of the foursome as The Judgment Day members are supposed to be the heels in the pairing. Penta is the fan favorite, and Breakker is the anti-hero who leans as a face.

Fans can root for who they want, and the match was good, but it makes things strange. Balor further teased the split that should have happened already by attacking Breakker once his back was turned.

#1. Best - Paul Heyman owes another favor after RAW?

After a shocking decision not to obey his Tribal Chief on SmackDown, Paul Heyman hit the ring on RAW. His promo was subpar for his abilities, and as usual, Roman Reigns didn't appear.

Being a SmackDown star doesn't matter at this point since both main events have been spotlighted on RAW and SmackDown. Seth Rollins told Heyman many truths in a long promo, including how Roman left him after he lost at WrestleMania 40.

He didn't respond for months and left him to deal with the savage new Bloodline. Neither Reigns nor Punk saved him from getting put through a table in his hometown.

The Visionary then tested the limits of what it would take for Punk to come save his best friend. Rollins eventually stomped The Best in the World before barely missing the same move on Heyman.

He then claimed The Wiseman now owes him a favor. Will it turn into something meaningful, or was it just a talking point??

#1. Worst - Jey Uso's "revenge" against Gunther

After leaving his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, a bloody mess while he was left helpless inches away last week, Jey Uso should have rushed Gunther in the ring on RAW while holding a weapon.

Instead, he entered through the crowd as usual but didn't do his signature gesture. Once he got in the ring, he cut a good promo that was both solemn and emotional about telling his mother why his brother was in the hospital.

It was strange since he's a pro wrestler and got hurt in the ring, which is a possibility in his line of work. He also mentioned that Gunther pulled Jimmy into their feud, but Jimmy stuck his nose in it of his own accord.

Rushing into the ring in a fit of rage and then cutting the promo would have made more sense. He ended by saying he was not afraid of Gunther anymore. Does it mean the incessant Yeeting is a crutch that helped him cope with the Ring General?

#1. Best/Worst - Finally announcing the Triple Threat we knew was coming

After weeks of needlessly complicating the Women's World title match for WrestleMania 41, Adam Pearce finally booked the three women in a Triple Threat bout for the title.

Pearce took credit for the chaotic nature of last week's match but then blamed all three women for not being able to get along. IYO SKY has been acting well but has constantly faced disrespect from Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

She was also fine with it being made a Triple Threat weeks ago. Another reason for a downgrade is rewarding Ripley for acting like a child. Both competitors accidentally hit Belair last week, but only Mami blatantly slapped The EST.

Ripley may be over with the crowd, but rewarding her actions is like giving candy to a toddler who threw a tantrum.

