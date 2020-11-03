WWE RAW- Best and worst- Tag team officially ends, Major botch on-air, Major mistake with a current feud

Even though this week's episode of WWE RAW did not start off strong, as the show progressed it grew a lot stronger. Everything with the Firefly Fun House on WWE RAW has been fantastic, and even the RETRIBUTION angle with Ricochet seems quite intriguing.

That said, this is honestly a show that is far from perfect, and not every aspect of WWE RAW was pristine. However, this is just one person's opinion and if you have a different opinion about WWE RAW, you are welcome to share your thoughts in the comments.

What did you like about WWE RAW this week and what were the aspects of the show that you did not care about?

#1 Best: Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt have united to form a truly sinister duo on WWE RAW

Okay, first things first. The friendship that we were all so fond of when they were on WWE SmackDown between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross has officially come to an end on WWE RAW. Alexa Bliss' character transformation has been intriguing, it has been scary and even if some people believe that it's a little overboard, she is playing her role to perfection.

This week's episode of the Firefly Funhouse was pretty awesome, as Bray Wyatt revealed the reason why he has a bone to pick with Randy Orton, and Alexa Bliss showed off her supernatural powers, with a tongue that does things that no human tongue honestly should.

And to be honest, it has kept Bray Wyatt's character from going stale because he is a man who always performs at his best when he has a sidekick or a minion. And with all due respect to Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss is the best sidekick Bray Wyatt has had.