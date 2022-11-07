WWE RAW after Crown Jewel: 5 Surprises that could happen - Hall of Famers return, Controversial finish to title match, Veteran fired

Crown Jewel has already set the tone for WWE RAW over the next few weeks heading into Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight's episode already boasts a United States Championship Triple-Threat Match and the fallout from the company's trip to the Middle East.

There are several shocks, swerves, and surprises that WWE could be planning on the road to Survivor Series in less than three weeks. On that note, here are a few things that could happen tonight.

#5. Dexter Lumis finally speaks

Last week on WWE RAW, Johnny Gargano revealed that The Miz's secret was that he had been exploiting Dexter Lumis and paying him to fake kidnap him. It appears that at some point along the way, The A-Lister stopped paying Lumis, so he has been forced to take matters into his own hands.

Lumis has appeared on TV several times since his return but is yet to speak. Could he finally cut a promo this week on RAW and inform the WWE Universe of the real issues between himself and The Miz?

#4. Omos fires MVP as his manager on WWE RAW

Omos lost to Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel on Saturday night. Hence, it could be argued that this was because MVP wasn't there to support him. The former champion instead went to SmackDown to send a message to Strowman and received three running Powerslams.

This could have been avoided if MVP had waited for Crown Jewel and wasn't used as a messenger for his client. As a result, The Nigerian Giant could blame MVP's absence for his loss and decide to relieve him of his duties this week on RAW.

#3. Nikki Cross continues to attack the women's division

Nikki Cross has been a woman unleashed on WWE RAW since her return a few weeks ago. Despite attacking Damage CTRL on a previous episode of RAW, she went on to help the two women win back their tag titles at Crown Jewel.

It's unclear whose side Nikki Cross is on at this moment in time. But with rumors that she could be teaming up with Damage CTRL for a potential WarGames Match, Cross could likely continue her reign of terror on WWE RAW.

#2. Mustafa Ali invades the United States Championship Match

Seth Rollins and Mustafa Ali have had some issues in recent weeks. Many believed he was set to be Rollins' challenger in Saudi Arabia. Instead, the championship match will take place tonight and will see Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley take on the champion in a Triple-Threat Match.

Ali could understandably be annoyed and invade the championship bout. He could take out Seth Rollins and either cost him the championship or leave all three men down to set up a future match for himself.

#1. Edge and Beth Phoenix return

Rhea Ripley has been causing issues for The O.C. for several weeks. However, The Nightmare could be stopped in her tracks tonight if Edge and Beth Phoenix are ready to make their return.

The duo was taken out by Judgment Day back at Extreme Rules and could finally be cleared to compete after Ripley sent an interesting message to Phoenix while in Saudi Arabia. Could The Eradicator finally be eradicated on WWE RAW? Only time will tell.

Do you think there will be many surprises this week on RAW? Have your say in the comments section below.

