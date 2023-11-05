WWE RAW after Crown Jewel: Damian Priest and Finn Balor to lose their titles to popular duo? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2023 could have a surprise in store for fans as Damian Priest and Finn Balor could lose their Undisputed Tag Team Title to a popular babyface duo on the show.

The superstars in question are none other than Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn. As fans know, The Visionary put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023. While The Scottish Warrior gave a tough fight to Rollins, The Visionary managed to earn a victory in the end.

While Damian Priest tried cashing in his Money in the Bank contract following the match, Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance to thwart The Punishment's plans of winning the World Heavyweight Title. The former Honorary Uce laid waste to The Archer of Infamy, helping Rollins escape with his World title.

Meanwhile, Sami has vowed not to stop until he takes down The Judgment Day, and after his actions on Crown Jewel, he could potentially join forces with Rollins to challenge Priest and Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Title on WWE RAW. If that is indeed the case, then the odds of the babyface duo winning the title can't be ruled out.

The creative team could have The Judgment Day drop the titles to Rollins and Sami, leading to the inevitable collapse of the heel faction.

What else is scheduled for WWE RAW after Crown Jewel?

WWE RAW after Crown Jewel will come live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on November 6, 2023. The company will look to keep the ball rolling on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

WWE has announced two matches for the event so far. Bronson Reed will collide with The Miz, Ivar and Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Furthermore, Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Akira Tozawa in a singles contest on Monday night.

Apart from that, fans should expect Sami Zayn, The Judgment Day, Seth Rollins and more to feature on the show as well.

Do you want Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn to dethrone The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here