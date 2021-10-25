WWE RAW after Crown Jewel Preview: Top star to lose due to future Roman Reigns match, Champion finally returning after 21 days?

Welcome to our preview of Raw's "new era". It's the season premiere and the WWE Draft has officially taken effect. We'll be seeing refreshed rosters, with Crown Jewel now behind us.

WWE @WWE It's a new era on #WWERaw tomorrow! Which new arrival do YOU want to see challenge for each title? 🤔 It's a new era on #WWERaw tomorrow! Which new arrival do YOU want to see challenge for each title? 🤔 https://t.co/bshopahsee

The next major pay-per-view is Survivor Series 2021, and the build-up to the show will be interesting. This means more crossover brand invasions and a more united RAW roster for brand supremacy bragging rights next month.

Here's what you should be looking forward to in the new era of Monday Night RAW:

#5. Who's next for Big E in the new era of RAW?

Big E enters the new era of RAW as the face of the red brand. He defeated Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship and successfully retained against The Almighty as well.

A brief feud began with Drew McIntyre after that, with the classic "can they coexist?" storyline used to build heat for their WWE title match. What mattered at the end was how the match went, and it was excellent.

Big E defeated McIntyre in an entertaining WWE title bout, giving the latter his farewell to RAW after over 3-and-a-half years. The Scottish Superstar returned to SmackDown this past Friday, while Big E remains on RAW.

The obvious next opponent for Big E is Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We saw a match between them teased, but the closest they got was a triple threat match also involving Bobby Lashley - the man who took the pinfall against Roman Reigns that night.

But before the dream match takes place at Survivor Series 2021, WWE may try to build-up Big E a little more on RAW. Not that he isn't a legitimate opponent for Reigns already, but a small feud for the WWE title could further cement him as one of The Tribal Chief's most important opponents of 2021.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does, but there's a high chance that they take the disappointing route of re-doing the Big E-Bobby Lashley feud. There wasn't much of a feud to begin with, as it only lasted for a few weeks.

Using that, WWE may rekindle the Big E vs Lashley feud, but only for one purpose - to make the WWE Champion look stronger ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021.

Bobby Lashley could be set to lose again to elevate Big E against Roman Reigns.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam