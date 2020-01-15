WWE Raw crushed in ratings by College Football Championship Game

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy & AOP stand tall after their victory in the first fist fight in Raw history

The College Championship Football game dominated Cable on Monday night, bringing WWE RAW's viewership nearly below 2 million.

The January 13 edition of RAW averaged 2.03 million viewers, down over 350,000 from the previous week.

Hour one : 2.218 million

: 2.218 million Hour two : 2.059 million

: 2.059 million Hour three: 1.814 million

(H/T) ShowBuzzDaily

RAW featured the third match between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, the contract signing between Asuka and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Fans praised the show for being better than recent episodes, but the audience dropped below the December 16, 2019 edition of Raw, which followed the controversial TLC pay-per-view.

The third hour of the show dropped below 2 million for the first time in 2020, and happened much earlier than 2019. RAW went head-to-head against last year's college football game Championship between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, last year, RAW brought in more viewers in the third hour than this week's show averaged in the second hour.

Hour one : 2.609 million

: 2.609 million Hour two : 2.294 million

: 2.294 million Hour three: 2.070 million

1/7/19 Raw Viewership versus College Football Championship Game

The game between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers brought ESPN to the number one ranked show on cable with over 25 million viewers, and 7.49 in the 18-49 demographic. RAW fell to the number 9 spot with 2.03 million viewers and 0.66 in the 18-49 demographic.