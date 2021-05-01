5 WWE RAW opponents for Daniel Bryan after his loss to Roman Reigns 

Yes, yes, yes! Daniel Bryan could show up on WWE RAW after his embarrassing loss to Roman Reigns in the SmackDown main event this week and crush it with the wealth of talent from the brand.

WWE RAW needs another strong babyface to make the three hours more engaging, and Daniel Bryan perfectly fits the bill. Now that we know that he can no longer be a part of the SmackDown brand anymore, it does make sense that he'll pick the red brand over NXT!

Here are 5 Superstars he can tussle with on WWE RAW. As always, feel free to name the most likely candidates in your opinion, in the comments section below.

#5 Can Daniel Bryan take on WWE RAW's apex predator?

We all know that the good things in the WWE RAW brand do not last for too long! RKBro may seem like a very cool tag team unit, but can you really imagine Randy Orton being able to put up with someone like Riddle? It's only a matter of time before Riddle is forced to eat an RKO and Orton goes heel again.

Enter Daniel Bryan. He is exactly the kind of opponent that Randy Orton needs in the WWE RAW brand. With all due respect to Bray Wyatt, that entire feud did nothing for Orton, and he's much better off against a pure babyface, who can go in the ring.

If he goes up against someone like Daniel Bryan and garners heel heat, it will remind the world what a great villain Orton truly is. Plus, can you imagine the sight of a running knee that Bryan's delivering upon his WWE RAW being converted into an RKO?

