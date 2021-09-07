WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Champion vs. Champion match in the making, big mistake with top superstar, former tag team champions to split? (6th September, 2021)

WWE RAW put up an average show this week. There were good moments throughout the show, but the creative team also made a few questionable booking decisions. The show teased a potential clash of champions, a growing rift between a popular tag team and a five-time champion’s much-awaited return to the title picture.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Xavier Woods steals the show in the Tag Team Turmoil Match

This week’s WWE RAW kickstarted with an epic Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the No. 1 contenders for RK-Bro’s tag team titles. As expected, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods kickstarted the match and were beyond incredible with their performances tonight. While it was great to see Kingston back inside the ring, it was Woods who deserved every accolade for his resilient performance tonight.

They first faced The Viking Raiders in a grueling encounter that brought the best out of both the tag teams. Erik and Ivar looked strong, but The New Day defied all odds to win the first battle. They went on to face Jinder Mahal and Veer in an intense match that ended with another pinfall in their favor. The New Day also defeated the Lucha House Party to extend their impressive run in the match.

Following that, Kingston and Woods faced T-Bar and Mace in a promising encounter. It was excellent to see the former RETRIBUTION members get their deserved share of the spotlight, with both superstars put up an impressive performance. Unfortunately, T-Bar was taken aback by the referee’s fast counting in the final moments and ended up losing the match after Woods pinned him.

The New Day were supposed to face Mansoor and Mustafa Ali next, but T-Bar and Mace had different plans. They launched a vicious attack on Woods and Kingston, asserting their dominance in the tag team division. T-Bar and Mace also attacked Mansoor and Ali, forcing the match to halt on WWE RAW temporarily. Although the duo didn’t win tonight, they were booked really well.

Later in the night, The New Day walked out to continue their match against Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. Woods once again outshined both his opponents and took his team further into the match. Their next opponents were AJ Styles and Omos. As good as The New Day were, they couldn’t get past The Phenomenal One and his towering ally.

Styles and Omos ended The New Day’s winning streak before facing Bobby Lashley and MVP. Styles was excellent as always on WWE RAW, but it was gratifying to see Omos and Bobby Lashley involved in a standoff. The crowd rallied behind the world champion as he eventually defeated pinned Styles to win title opportunities against Randy Orton and Riddle.

Earlier in the show, The Viper had said that he would only face Lashley in a title match if the latter put his WWE Championship on the line. He is set to challenge Lashley for his title at Extreme Rules. It will be exciting to see what’s in store for a clash between the top title-holders on WWE RAW. Can this feud end with someone becoming a double champion?

