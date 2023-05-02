WWE RAW: Former Hardcore Champion (not Mick Foley) could win world title after 17 years

The upcoming episode of RAW is set to witness night two of the WWE Draft. With a widespread list of talents ready to switch brands, apparently, a title is set to be on the line. It has been rumored that RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will lay out an open challenge for her belt.

There have been murmurs about the contender potentially being NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell in a bid to enhance her main roster push. However, fans are convinced it could also be Trish Stratus, given her heel turn a few weeks ago.

The 47-year-old last held the women's championship in 2006 before her retirement. She faced Lita at the Unforgiven Premium Live Event in '06 to capture the title before she vacated it the following night on RAW. Stratus even held the Hardcore Championship, which was predominantly a male division title, in May 2002.

Earlier this year, Stratus returned to team up with Lita and Becky Lynch to take down Damage CTRL. A six-woman tag team match took place at WrestleMania 39, with the faces emerging victorious. However, a few weeks later, on an edition of RAW, Stratus turned heel and launched an assault on The Man following their tag team title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Trish Stratus made her role clear when she addressed fans upon reprising her villain era. The WWE Hall of Famer recently claimed to be eligible for the draft. Last year, she sided with Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss while portraying a face. The drastic turn of events could lead to Stratus being the one to respond to The EST's rumored open challenge for her title.

With Bianca being drafted to SmackDown, it remains to be seen whether WWE will conduct another title swap as they did with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the last superstar shakeup or put an end to Belair's reign of over 390+ days,

If Stratus is crowned the new RAW Women's Champion, she could proceed to it against title contender IYO SKY at Backlash.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus could reignite feud with Lita in the long run

Last year, Becky Lynch demonstrated her fearlessness and goal of destroying female legends to become the 'greatest of all time.' She put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Lita at the Elimination Chamber in 2022.

Fast forward a year, and the duo worked together as faces in the company. Trish Stratus's return amped up the equation in their rivalry against Damage CTRL. While she's currently focused on beating down Lynch, the Canadian star could go up against her long-time nemesis.

Following WrestleMania 39, it seems the Extreme Diva suffered a black eye, which could probably be the reason for her absence from WWE television. Thus, setting the stage for the reignition of their nearly decade-long rivalry.

malachi @mal4champ Can’t get enough of Trish Stratus and Lita #WWERaw Can’t get enough of Trish Stratus and Lita #WWERaw https://t.co/5W8HNVhvaM

The two Hall of Famers could extend their rivalry until a major event like SummerSlam or even WrestleMania 40. Their historic feud led them to the main event an edition of RAW 19 years ago for the WWE Women's Championship.

