WWE RAW from Glasgow - Best and Worst - Beloved tag team reunites; John Cena retiring with title?

RAW from Glasgow featured two Intercontinental Championship matches. Lyra Valkyria defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez, while Bron Breakker put his Intercontinental title on the line against Penta in the main event.

CM Punk revealed that Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who didn't appear in Glasgow, would be joining him for a contract signing on SmackDown. He also referred to Paul Heyman and how he might not be only Roman's Wiseman.

With less than a month to go before WrestleMania 41, some feuds kept going while others are still taking shape. Here's the best and worst of WWE RAW from Glasgow.

#3. Best - The WWE debut of El Grande Americano

While some of Chad Gable's feud with Rey Mysterio and the LWO has been average, the latest offering on RAW bore some tasty fruit. Some fans may not like it for Gable, but he's proving he can pull anything off.

Earlier in the night, WWE aired a vignette claiming that El Grande Americano was the greatest and most beloved Luchador in history. He was soon blackballed and went into hiding.

Gable got out of his planned match with Dragon Lee, which led Lee to face the debuting El Grande Americano instead. The match showcased both Lucha Libre and power wrestling, with Gable (allegedly) transitioning seamlessly between the styles.

His ability in the ring is what makes the character and the in-ring moves effective. The Olympian secured the victory by pulling off Lee's mask (a huge sign of disrespect in Lucha Libre. The crowd even began to chant a bit for him.

#2. Best/Worst - Jimmy/Jey Uso reunite on RAW

After singles matches with both Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, Jey Uso faced A-Town Down Under in tag team action. He was supposed to have a mystery partner, but it wasn't a surprise when Jimmy Uso backed him up.

The Usos secured the tag team victory on RAW, further pushing Waller and Theory's relevance. Gunther blindsided Jey once again after the match.

Jimmy eventually made the save, but the incident clearly broke The Yeet Master's confidence. Jimmy then claimed Jey couldn't defeat Gunther at WrestleMania—unless he brought back the Bloodline's right-hand man and "Main Event" Jey Uso.

#2. Best - Outsmarting The Judgment Day

Lyra Valkyria found herself outnumbered as she defended her Intercontinental title against Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. Any match with The Judgment Day members means interference is a certainty.

Liv Morgan stuck her nose in once or twice, keeping her tag partner in the match. Valkyrie made the numbers advantage a moot point in the same sequence. She first dropkicked Morgan on the outside before rolling up the larger Rodriguez.

While she may not be the flashiest or best talker on the mic, Valkyria showed her ring IQ by outsmarting The Judgment Day. The Women's Tag Champs predictably attacked Lyra after the match, but Bayley made the save.

It was nice to see her run down to the ring after her music hit instead of waiting a few seconds to pose as Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, and Randy Orton have done recently.

#1. Worst - A convoluted Road to WrestleMania

The road to the Women's World title match at WrestleMania 41 has been a mess, similar to Becky Lynch's route to WrestleMania 35's main event. Had IYO SKY beaten Liv Morgan to qualify and then won the Elimination Chamber, things wouldn't have been so confusing.

Adam Pearce said he'd been trying to reach Rhea Ripley about her rematch but hadn't responded. They've been on the same show with each other for three weeks. Ripley is also getting a rematch in an age when they are no longer guaranteed.

Bianca Belair should solely be dealing with the Jade Cargill/Naomi drama and didn't need to win the Chamber. Booking decisions have made things even more convoluted than they need to be.

Pearce announced the rematch for next week's RAW with The EST as the special guest referee. It all but guarantees another messy segment that will end up in a Triple Threat anyway.

#1. Best/Worst - Just a taste of Penta vs. Bron Breakker

It was both a blessing and a curse when it was announced over the weekend that Bron Breakker would defend his title against Penta on RAW. They're two of WWE's hottest stars and would have been a perfect pairing for WrestleMania 41.

Dominik Mysterio's offer to Penta before the match ensured The Judgment Day would factor into the match's outcome. While it was an abbreviated showing, Penta and Breakker showed what a longer match would look like with numerous hard strikes and high-flying maneuvers.

The Judgment Day predictably intervened, leading to a disqualification. Finn Balor then emerged to lead a full-blown assault on both men. Penta teased joining in before rejecting the offer. Both men ate chair shots from the Judgment Day.

WWE must book a multi-star match for the Intercontinental title, and RAW's offering is leaning in that direction.

#1. Best - John Cena spins a yarn about championship belts

John Cena kicked off RAW from Glasgow, once again chastising the fans for their choices over the years. One big sticking point was his feeling that the fans abandoned him in April 2005 when he introduced the infamous spinner belt.

The 16-time champion claimed that many fans quickly turned against him because he turned a title belt into a toy. Wrestling championships should be held in high regard and respected for what they represent.

Cena then promised he would win the Undisputed WWE title and retire with it, taking it away from the fans. He wanted to ruin wrestling for both the fans and the wrestlers themselves.

Cody Rhodes came out and reminded Cena that he won't go lightly and that this title means a great deal to his legacy. They haven't gotten physical yet but haven't needed to with the promo exchanges.

