WWE Raw Grades (8th July 2019): Grading tonight’s show, fights and moments

Zac Jones FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.07K // 09 Jul 2019, 20:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who is Gary 'The GOAT' Garbutt?

For the first time in a long time, there was a genuine sense of excitement heading into this week’s Monday Night Raw. While Raw’s new Executive Director, Paul Heyman, has yet to officially begin his new role, his fingerprints were all over last week’s show and if nothing else, it got people talking.

WWE announced a couple of segments prior to the show, including the return of Rey Mysterio, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a mystery partner and Zelina Vega and Andrade vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, the latter pairing being a real-life couple, don’t you know?

So would Raw be able to build on their newly-found momentum? Let’s find out by running through every segment of tonight’s show and allocating each match and moment its own grade.

#1 Mixed Elimination Tag

The show kicked off with the mixed tag team match between Zelina Vega & Andrade and Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins. This was revealed to be an elimination tag match, although the men could only fight the men and the women could only fight the women, so how does that make a difference?

Ah, it allows for a mid-match commercial break. There’s your answer. This is exactly what happened after Becky defeated Vega via the ‘Dis-arm-her’. Lynch then brawled with Lacey Evans, who was in the front row, as the show cut to commercial.

Evans was gone by the time we returned and Lynch was stood on the apron even though she could no longer legally enter the match, that’s WWE logic for you! Seth and Andrade had some decent back and forth action before Rollins hit the ‘Curb Stomp’ for the win.

Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans attacked Lynch and Rollins to close the segment and stood tall heading into their Extreme Rules match. It was good to see the show open up with a match, but the glaring logic holes did take away from the contest.

Grade: B-

1 / 5 NEXT