WWE RAW: Has Brock Lesnar ever competed in tag team matches? 

Brock Lesnar, a behemoth of a competitor, has always faced his opponents head-on in singles matches. On the latest edition of RAW, he was announced to team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event.

The multi-time WWE Champion has predominantly been associated with the Blue brand throughout his run. In recent years, he has been making appearances on RAW as well. At WrestleMania 39, he went up against Omos in a first-time-ever match. With the enormity of a star like Lesnar, it is uncommon to consider him a competitor in tag team bouts.

However, The Beast has competed in several tag team matches in the early years of his WWE career. These include teaming up with Paul Heyman against Edge in a handicap match at the now-discontinued Rebellion PPV, partnering with John Cena, Big Show, Eddie Guerrero, and Randy Orton, among others, during weekly shows.

Brock Lesnar has taken on a part-time schedule in recent years but has come forward with intense rivalries. His feud with Roman Reigns spanning over seven years, ended at SummerSlam last year in a hellacious Last Man Standing bout.

What is next for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 39?

Brock Lesnar is one of the rarest homegrown WWE talents. He trained at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), the company's then-developmental territory, in 2000. The Beast made his main roster debut two years later on RAW, accompanied by Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar has since been dubbed the 'next big thing' in WWE. He crossed paths with notable names in the industry, including Kurt Angle, Triple H, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre. He even ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30.

In recent months, rumors have been abuzz about the 45-year-old hanging up his wrestling boots for good. During an interaction with ESPN, the former Universal Champion addressed the status of his future:

"Every time that I think that I want to be done... I get in the ring, I get to the building, and that's the part of the business that I really love," Lesnar said. "I left the business early because I just didn't like the travel... I'm just a simple man, and it was just too much for me at the time... I don't know how long I'm going to be around. I don't know that." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Following the bout on RAW, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Lesnar and who could possibly challenge him next.

