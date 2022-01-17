8 forgotten tag team partners of Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most dominant force in WWE today. Not only is The Beast Incarnate popular in the world of wrestling, but has made a name for himself in MMA too.

The nine-time world champion has worked on his own for most of his career and never won tag team championships. However, he has competed in many tag team matches in the past.

During his time in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), Lesnar used to team up with former roommate Shelton Benjamin. The Beast Incarnate has teamed up with The Big Show, Rey Mysterio, and many other big names on the main roster.

He also had some tag team matches with top superstars as his partner in OVW. Keeping in mind how Lesnar is a solo star in WWE, take a look at the eight forgotten tag team partners of Brock Lesnar.

#8. Brock Lesnar competed in a tag team with X-Pac

Before making his main roster debut, Brock Lesnar competed in a few dark matches to prepare for what’s to come. During that time, he teamed up with a few well-known stars, including Ron Waterman.

One surprising name that teamed up with Lesnar on a WWE Live show on March 10, 2002, was D-Generation X member X-Pac. The two men took on Randy Orton and Crash Holly and defeated them to come out on top.

Soon after the match, both Lesnar and The Viper were promoted to the main roster.

#7. Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar competed as a tag team once in WWE

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar have been bitter on-screen rivals in WWE. Their match at SummerSlam 2016 saw Lesnar nearly drill a hole into Orton’s head with his forearm.

Before they became rivals, Lesnar and Orton teamed up for a match during their days on the developmental circuit. On a WWE Live show on January 19, 2002, the two top superstars teamed up to take a loss from Steven Richards and Tommy Dreamer.

It turned out to be the only time the two megastars teamed up in WWE. Ever since, they have remained on the opposite side of the ring. Soon after making their main roster debuts, The Beast Incarnate and The Viper became the youngest WWE and World Heavyweight Champions, respectively.

