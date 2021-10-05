5 things WWE RAW got right on Draft Night 2: Becky Lynch arrives; Goldberg threatens Bobby Lashley

The second night of the WWE Draft 2021 took place on this week’s RAW. Fans saw many big names switch brands on Friday night, and Monday was expected to be no different.

Becky Lynch opened up the show to make an expected announcement before Damian Priest defended his United States Championship against Jeff Hardy.

Hardy did well during the contest, but Priest stole the win with a crucifix pin. After the match, Austin Theory came to the ring and asked to take a selfie with Hardy before attacking him.

Shayna Baszler continued to show her villainous side on RAW and nearly broke Dana Brooke’s bones before Duodrop came out to make the save. A rivalry between Baszler and Duodrop could turn out to be very interesting for the WWE Universe.

Goldberg also appeared on RAW this week and furthered his rivalry with Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, a segment between AJ Styles and Randy Orton led to a RAW Tag Team Championship match being booked for Crown Jewel. Will the RK-Bro put down Styles and Omos one last time before moving onto new opponents?

Here are the five things WWE got right on this week’s RAW.

#5. Becky Lynch led the draft on WWE RAW

The WWE RAW Women’s Champion attacked Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks to end SamckDown on Friday night. Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown on the first night of the WWE Draft.

The second night of the Draft saw Becky Lynch kick off Monday Night RAW. She made her way to the ring and soaked in the crowd’s response. The Man said she knew what she wanted, and announced herself as the first person drafted to RAW on the second night.

Flair came out soon and the two women exchanged a few harsh words. Bianca Belair was the next woman out, and Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville decided to book a match between The EST and The Queen.

WWE did well to remind the fans that Becky was still the top woman in the company. She was allowed to make an impact on RAW, just like Roman Reigns did on SmackDown. The Man’s move to RAW could also lead to Asuka’s return soon after Crown Jewel.

