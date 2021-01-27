WWE RAW: Jan. 25 episode viewership and ratings revealed with the Royal Rumble right around the corner

Last night was the final edition of WWE Monday Night RAW on the road to the Royal Rumble. It certainly didn't feel like your typical go-home show for the annual pay-per-view event, but maybe fans will see something more along those lines this Friday on SmackDown. But how did WWE's flagship show do in the ratings last night?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.819 million viewers, down from last week's 1.854 million. With no competition from the NFL and the road to WrestleMania being right around the corner, this isn't the right direction RAW's viewership should be heading in.

WWE RAW wasn't able to hit the 2 million viewer range in any of the three hours. This week, the show continued the usual trend of losing viewers throughout the course of the show. WWE started the show with 1.904 million but had 1.716 million by the end of the evening.

RAW: 1.82 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 26, 2021

WWE RAW takes 3 of the top 5 spots on cable television for January 25

As for the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE RAW also saw a decrease this week with a 0.52, down from last week's 0.60. It certainly appears that fewer people overall watched cable television this week than last week, which will be explained later on.

The 18-49 demo also went down throughout the evening, starting with 0.57 in hour one, dropping to 0.54 in hour two, and hour three ended with 0.47.

This is certainly a trend WWE would like to fix heading into WrestleMania. What happens at the Royal Rumble this Sunday could go a long way over the next couple of months.

Last week, WWE took the third, fourth, and fifth spots on cable for Monday, only being kept from the top spot by NBA basketball. However, this week, WWE took the first, second, and fourth spots on cable.

Yet its overall numbers across the board were down. This seems to mean compared to last Monday, a lot fewer people were watching cable television last night.

Advertisement

Last night's edition of RAW opened with the return of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre who had a face to face with Bill Goldberg before both men laid waste to The Miz and John Morrison.

The show closed with the same match as last week, seeing Alexa Bliss go one on one with Asuka, this time with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. That ended with Randy Orton hitting Bliss with an RKO, ending the match and the show itself with no real conclusion.

What did you think of this week's edition of WWE RAW? What was your favorite match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.