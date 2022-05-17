WWE RAW (May 16, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Top superstars legitimately walk out before planned match, Major Hell in a Cell Match confirmed

WWE RAW was broadcast live from a sold-out Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, this week. It was the first time the Monday night show had emanated from the venue since December 2011, when the company presented the 2011 Slammy Awards.

Prior to the episode, the company had announced that Bobby Lashley would battle Omos in a Steel Cage Match. It was also announced that a Six-Pack Challenge would take place to determine the new number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. However, the match did not take place due to controversial circumstances.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5 Bobby Lashley has the All Mighty Challenge set for MVP & Omos next week

The All Mighty Challenge will take place next week on RAW

RAW kicked off with a Steel Cage Match between two goliaths in the form of Bobby Lashley and Omos. Their feud was taken to another level within the confines of the steel structure.

In the end, it was The All Mighty who took home the victory after Omos sent him crashing through the steel, allowing an easy exit for the former's feet to touch the floor. Next week, an All Mighty Challenge is set for MVP and Omos.

#4 The Mysterios return

In a match that was initially set to be United States Champion Theory against Mustafa Ali, the young upstart instead revealed Veer Mahaan to be Ali's opponent, with The Miz as a special guest referee.

Veer managed to claim victory, but after the bout, The Mysterios made their return to save Mustafa from further embarrassment, as the group were set to take a selfie with the fallen former Retribution leader.

#3 Asuka wins opportunity to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

The main event of the show saw Asuka battle Becky Lynch to determine who would face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the upcoming Hell in a Cell event.

After using the green mist to blind Big Time Becks, The Empress of Tomorrow picked up the win to punch her ticket to the premium live event on June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Illinois.

#2 Cody Rhodes will face Seth "Freakin" Rollins inside Hell in a Cell

The match is set for the Hell in a Cell event

Following two out-of-this-world matches, the first at WrestleMania 38 and the second at WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will bring down the curtain on their feud at Hell in a Cell.

Not only will they square off for a third time, but the bout will be contested inside Satan's structure, The Cell itself.

#1 WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks & Naomi walk out

Sasha Bank and Naomi walked out before the broadcast aired

During the RAW broadcast, it was announced that WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi & Sasha Banks had left the arena. They were initially set to be part of a Six-Pack Challenge to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship. The match was ultimately altered to Asuka vs. Becky Lynch.

After the episode concluded, WWE released a statement confirming that the pair had walked out of the building, with Team B.A.D. citing creative differences with their planned script for the Monday show. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later revealed that it wasn't a storyline, and was indeed a real-life scenario.

