WWE RAW (May 2, 2022) 4 biggest news stories: AJ Styles & Finn Bálor unite, new stipulation for WrestleMania Backlash match

The final WWE RAW before WrestleMania Backlash provided plenty of action to get us in the mood for this weekend's premium live event. The showcase will take place on May 8 at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The event will be headlined by a blockbuster six-man tag team match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos taking on Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

With that being said, let's take a look at the four biggest news stories coming out of this week's WWE RAW go-home show.

#4 24/7 Championship changes hands on WWE RAW; Dana Brooke requests divorce

Nikki A.S.H. won the 24/7 Championship

Tensions boiled over between married couple Dana Brooke and Reggie this week. Initially, the pair were seen arguing backstage before bumping into R-Truth and fellow couple Tamina and Akira Tozawa. Nikki A.S.H. attacked Brooke from behind and captured the 24/7 Championship out of nowhere.

Dana then recaptured the gold against Nikki in an official match. However, Reggie attempted to roll her up to take the championship from the star after the bout.

The champion kicked out before slapping her husband in the face. She then climbed onto the commentators' table at ringside to state that she wanted a divorce.

#3 Doudrop returns and aligns with Nikki A.S.H.

After a lengthy absence from television, Doudrop made her return this week during a backstage segment.

The former Piper Niven approached Nikki A.S.H. after her 24/7 Championship loss and asked if it was time for her to give up playing around. She seemingly referred to Nikki's current superhero gimmick during the segment.

Doudrop posed the question with a wicked look on her face, and Nikki agreed it was time to get more serious.

#2 Damian Priest barred from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash

Damian Priest attacking AJ Styles following his loss on WWE RAW

Just days before the WrestleMania 38 rematch between AJ Styles and Edge, The Phenomenal One had his hands full with Damian Priest. It wasn't just a regular match, as it had major implications for the contest taking place this weekend.

In the end, Styles picked up the victory, which ultimately means now that Priest will be barred from ringside for the highly-anticipated rematch. The Rated R Superstar will now be alone for this match, or will he? Speculation continues to mount that more additions to his faction will soon show their true colours.

#1 AJ Styles and Finn Bálor unite on WWE RAW

Following AJ Styles' triumphant victory against Damian Priest, the latter took matters into his own hands and began attacking the two-time WWE Champion. Edge soon made his way out to get in on the action.

Finn Bálor arrived in the ring during the beatdown to fend off the villains and it sparked off a frantic moment. The two former Bullet Club members of New Japan Pro-Wrestling did the "Too Sweet" pose and are now seemingly aligned moving forward.

