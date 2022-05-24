WWE RAW (May 23, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Major superstar added to upcoming RAW Women's Championship match, MVP returns to in-ring action

This week's episode of WWE RAW took place live from The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The last time the Red Brand produced a show at the venue was in June 2017, when then-General Manager Kurt Angle cracked the case on who attacked Big Cass & Enzo Amore during that particular storyline.

With the Hell in a Cell premium live event taking place next week, the card continued to take shape on Monday night. Of course, there were plenty of twists and turns, and there will likely be even more before we arrive at the show at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on June 5.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#5 Lacey Evans to make in-ring return next week on WWE RAW

Lacey Evans will return to in-ring competition next week on WWE RAW

Although vignettes for Lacey Evans' return played out on SmackDown across several weeks, The Sassy Southern Belle has now been moved to RAW without much explanation.

Her gimmick, meanwhile, remains intact as she seeks the WWE Universe's respect after revealing her life story. With that, Lacey will make her in-ring return next week, which will mark her first televised match since February 2021.

#4 Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens added to Hell in a Cell card

This particular feud has been ongoing since RAW after WrestleMania when Ezekiel introduced himself as Elias' younger brother. Kevin Owens has tried to prove that Ezekiel is really Elias, just under the new guise.

After weeks of trying to hammer home his case, KO issued a challenge to the "newcomer," and a match will now take place between the rivals at the Hell in a Cell event.

#3 Bobby Lashley will face MVP & Omos in a Handicap Match at the next premium live event

After defeating Omos last week in a Steel Cage Match, Bobby Lashley challenged his former manager MVP to a match that had big implications for Hell in a Cell, where the winner chose the stipulation for the bout on June 5.

The Nigerian Giant's manager managed to pick up the win via count-out and later revealed that a Handicap Match would take place at the premium live event between The All Mighty and MVP & Omos.

#2 WWE confirms return to Saudi Arabia later this year

Continuing their relationship with the Saudi General Sports Authority, WWE has confirmed their next collaborative premium live event will take place in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It was confirmed that the company would return to the Middle East to host Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5, which will emanate from Riyadh.

#1 Becky Lynch earns her spot in RAW Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell

Becky Lynch after her victory over Asuka on WWE RAW

After succumbing to defeat to Asuka last week on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch had another opportunity this week to propel her way into the RAW Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell.

Big Time Becks took on Asuka once more, and this time scored the victory to make the bout a Triple Threat Match on June 5.

Do you think Becky Lynch should have had the opportunity to fight her way into the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell? Let us know in the comments section below.

