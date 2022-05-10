WWE RAW (May 9, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Alexa Bliss returns, Edge debuts new look, WWE Official has contract terminated  

Just 24 hours after WrestleMania Backlash, WWE RAW headed to the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut for the latest installment of the Monday night show. With many talking points coming out of the Premium Live Event, the red brand offered up plenty of answers.

What was the reason behind Rhea Ripley joining The Judgment Day faction? What's next for Edge's feud with AJ Styles after The Rated-R Superstar scored back-to-back Premium Live Event victories over his opponent? Will the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Championships still be unified in the coming future?

Well, let's take a look. Here are the five biggest news stories coming out of last night's WWE RAW.

#5 RK-Bro retain the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits

A RAW Tag Team Championship took place between RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) to kickstart the show.

Before the match got underway, The Viper and The Original Bro made it clear they would head to SmackDown this Friday to demand a tag title unification match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos if they retained their titles.

The unification match was originally set to happen at WrestleMania Backlash, but was altered to a 6-Man Tag Team Match. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to the fold.

Following some exhilarating action, RK-Bro retained the gold after Riddle RKO'd Ford, who was on his way down to the canvas to land a Frog Splash. The match was indeed a fantastic watch. Orton and Riddle will now head to SmackDown this Friday.

#4 Edge debuts new look on WWE RAW; Rhea Ripley provides reason for joining The Judgment Day

Edge had shorter hair during his segment on WWE RAW

In line with his ever-evolving new persona, Edge debuted a brand new look following his WrestleMania Backlash triumph over AJ Styles. The Rated-R Superstar showcased shorter hair, similar to that of new stablemate Rhea Ripley, who aligned with him just a day earlier at the Premium Live Event.

The segment also allowed Rhea Ripley to explain her reasoning for joining the new sinister faction. The former RAW Women's Champion revealed that she was tired of being used and that she was done signing autographs at the airport, and then seeing them on eBay.

Edge ultimately hyped up her potential and stated that Liv Morgan was holding her back and saw her as a wasted domination by being paired up in the tag team. It's certainly going to be an interesting few weeks to see how The Judgment Day evolves.

#3 Colossal Steel Cage Match announced for next week

Bobby Lashley challenged Omos to a Steel Cage Match next week

The war between Bobby Lashley and Omos is far from over. After Omos scored the victory over The All Mighty at WrestleMania Backlash, the former WWE Champion was on the warpath as he tried to invade the VIP Lounge being hosted by The Nigerian Giant and MVP.

Lashley set his sights on Omos and immediately knocked him out of the ring with a Clothesline. Cedric Alexander, a former associate of Bobby, tried to jump onto him, but instead, he received a Hurt Lock for his troubles.

In a backstage segment, Bobby Lashley challenged Omos to a Steel Cage Match next week on WWE RAW.

#2 WWE Official Sonya Deville has contracted terminated; still has performers contract

Sonya Deville after her WWE Official contract had been terminated

Things came to a head for Sonya Deville last night, as a review of her performance was ultimately revealed by Adam Pearce.

It was determined that Upper Management felt that she had abused her power long enough and terminated her position. She will remain on the roster as an active performer.

As expected, this infuriated the former Fire & Desire member, but it didn't stop there, as you'll find out in the next point.

#1 Alexa Bliss appears on WWE RAW for the first time since WWE Elimination Chamber

After Sonya was relieved of her duties as a WWE Official, remaining Official Adam Pearce explained that he had a surprise opponent for her. This came in the form of the returning Alexa Bliss, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

Bliss last performed for the company at the Elimination Chamber event back in February, before disappearing from television after weeks of building up to her initial return at the turn of the year. She also missed WrestleMania 38. However, now back on WWE RAW, she overcame Sonya Deville in quick fashion using her Twisted Bliss finisher.

The three-time RAW Women's Champion recently married her partner Ryan Cabrera, which could rightly explain some of the time off that she had. It'll be fascinating to see what direction The Goddess goes in leading into the summer.

