WWE RAW to move from Monday nights after 30 years? Vince McMahon's new boss sheds light

WWE RAW has always been the show wrestling fans tune in for every Monday night since January 11, 1993. While its counterpart, SmackDown, found its home on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday night, the red brand's show has always taken place on Mondays. However, fans may see changes in the show's TV schedule with new management in place.

There is a real possibility that WWE RAW could potentially move away from Monday nights. While on Bloomberg's Screentime conference, Endeavor and TKO CEO, Ari Emanuel, stated that the red brand is flexible and could survive on whatever day they are put on.

"We’re 52 weeks a year, right? And we’re flexible. You want us Thursday night? You want us Tuesday night? I don’t have any of those scheduling issues — I would say to you there’s plenty of interest in RAW, right now." [H/T: Wrestle Ops]

The Stamford-based promotion was bought by Endeavor earlier this year, and officially merged with the UFC to form TKO Group Holdings in September. Not long after, it was announced that Friday Night SmackDown would air on the USA Network beginning October 2024. On the other hand, RAW and NXT will remain on the network mentioned above through to September 2024.

With this deal, it remains to be seen if the USA Network will continue to be the home of the red brand and NXT once their deals are up. As per The Hollywood Reporter, WWE RAW has received offers from several networks, and the company is willing to listen to all of them.

Has Monday Night RAW always been on the USA Network?

As mentioned above, WWE RAW has remained loyal in airing its episodes every Monday for over the past three decades. However, the same can't be said about their network deals.

RAW's initial program in the United States was hosted on the USA Network. However, in 1997, TNN/Spike TV became its official home until 2012. The red brand only returned to the USA Network in July 2012 and might find a new home when their deal concludes in October of next year.

Is Vince McMahon still making creative decisions for WWE RAW and SmackDown?

Vince initially retired from WWE in 2022 and Triple H took control of creative until McMahon returned earlier this year. However, Dave Meltzer reported that the 78-year-old has since backed down from the daily workings of the show and the majority of creative decisions are made by Triple H.

Changes are inevitable in World Wrestling Entertainment, especially after the merger, hence, it remains to be seen if RAW will still be aired on Mondayand how fans will react to the change.

