WWE RAW after Night of Champions: 4 huge things that could happen on the show 

Following the grand success of Night of Champions, the focus now shifts toward the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The fallout episode of WWE's flagship show following the Saudi spectacle is scheduled to emanate live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York on May 29.

WWE has announced a fatal four-way match to determine the new Women's Tag Team Champions for the upcoming show. Furthermore, the qualifying bouts for the Money in the Bank ladder match are also scheduled to commence on Monday night.

On that note, let's take a look at four things that could happen on the show.

#4. Becky Lynch lays waste to Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch locked horns with Trish Stratus at WWE Night of Champions. However, she succumbed to a loss due to interference from Zoey Stark. The former NXT star made her presence felt during the match to help Stratus pick up a huge win.

Given how things unfolded, fans can expect an irate Big Time Becks to look for revenge on Stark on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The Man could lay waste to the 29-year-old star to send her a strong message.

#3. Cody Rhodes qualifies for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes took on Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. While The American Nightmare went toe-to-toe against The Beast, he failed to prevail over the former WWE Champion.

On another note, a recent report has revealed that Cody Rhodes is likely to feature in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This could mean that the Stamford-based company is planning to save the grudge match between Lesnar and Rhodes for a later date.

With the MITB qualifying matches set to commence on the upcoming episode of WWW RAW, we could witness The American Nightmare securing a place in the Ladder Match on Monday night.

#2. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will witness a Fatal four-way match to determine the new Women's Tag Team Champions. This came to caution after Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were forced to vacate the titles following Morgan's injury.

The teams participating in the match are Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and Bayley & IYO SKY. Fans can expect WWE to crown Rousey and Baszler as the new champs on Monday night.

#1. Brock Lesnar challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins became the new World Heavyweight Champion after defeating AJ Styles in a grueling contest at Night of Champions. Following his huge win, fans have been wondering about what is next for The Visionary.

A recent report has suggested that the company is planning to reveal Brock Lesnar as Seth Rollins' first challenger. Given that, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW could see The Beast interrupt The Architect to challenge him to the World Heavyweight Championship.

Should Brock Lesnar challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

