RAW Preview - Surprise challenger for current champion, WWE SmackDown star wins big?

WWE RAW this week has to live up to the highest of expectations, especially if you consider that SmackDown was an absolutely fantastic show. Luckily the card is loaded, and a LOT could happen during the broadcast.

The objective of this preview is to get you hyped up for RAW and also prepare you for the twists and turns that may come your way. It's crazy that five matches have already been announced for the show, and each of them feels important.

#5 Damian Priest to face a mystery opponent from the current RAW roster

Listen, ever since it was announced that Damian Priest would face a mystery opponent in a US title open challenge match, the internet has been abuzz with speculation.

Some believe that Jinder Mahal will step up to the plate and mix it up with the United States Champion. Others believe that this is the perfect spot to reintroduce someone like Elias.

For context, there have been several vignettes playing that have shown that Elias, the minstrel of the WWE RAW brand, will be repackaged and reintroduced in a brand new avatar.

Considering how exciting SmackDown was, it would make sense for Elias to return just to shake things up on RAW. Or maybe someone like Jeff Hardy, whose booking has been criticized lately, could come back and remind the world how good he is.

The company clearly has a lot of stock invested in RAW Superstar Damian Priest, as can be evidenced by the fact that they've conferred the United States Championship to him. Whoever shows up, do not expect Priest to lose the title anytime soon for now!

