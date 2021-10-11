WWE RAW Preview: 15-time Champion to get pinned by heavily-pushed superstar, Controversial superstar to win King of The Ring tournament?

Welcome to this week's edition of the WWE RAW Preview. It's going to be an action-packed episode, with 12 days until the Draft officially takes effect and less than two weeks for Crown Jewel.

There isn't too much to build to, but we imagine a few more matches for Crown Jewel will be booked on RAW. What will be significant, however, is the King Of The Ring and Queen's Crown tournament.

We're not going to see a new direction on RAW this week, but we will see things slowly begin to conclude as superstars get ready to switch brands permanently. Until then, there's a bit of a limbo, with several RAW and SmackDown stars appearing on the opposite brands. Here is what you need to look forward to on RAW this week:

#5. A massive Women's Tag Team match on WWE RAW

This week on RAW, an explosive main event or opener will define the show. The women have been dominant lately, headlining both nights of the WWE Draft. The first night saw Sasha Banks get back her victory over Bianca Belair in a rematch of the WrestleMania 37 main event.

The second night saw first-round draft pick Belair face Flair, only for the match to end in a disqualification thanks to Becky Lynch. Banks would go on to make a statement as well.

Belair, despite not being champion, has arguably been the most heavily pushed superstar in WWE behind Roman Reigns in 2021. The 26-second loss at SummerSlam to Becky Lynch remains the only stain on an otherwise incredible year.

Belair said it herself on SmackDown -- she has been the common denominator in every major women's moment this year. The Boss and The EST of WWE have to put aside their differences on RAW, as will Lynch and Flair, as the two champions face two top challengers.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out on RAW. Barring a disqualification or a controversial finish, we're most likely going to see Charlotte Flair getting pinned by Bianca Belair.

Although this wouldn't set up a future Belair vs Flair match, it would add a lot of legitimacy to The EST of WWE being a first-round pick in the Draft.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam