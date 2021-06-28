RAW Preview: 2-Time World Champion to possibly lose push, Controversial star to win his feud?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. In a surprising move, the main event of RAW last week featured WWE Champion Bobby Lashley squashing and brutalizing Xavier Woods inside Hell in a Cell.

In the process, Lashley became the first person in WWE history to compete inside Hell in a Cell two nights in a row. The WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank is set, but we'll get back to that.

The build to Money in the Bank has started well on the Red brand, with three superstars securing their spot in the men's ladder match, while four did so for the women's ladder match.

There hasn't been as much progress on SmackDown, with only Big E and Carmella getting spots in their respective ladder matches. With less than a month left for the pay-per-view, here is what will happen on RAW this week:

#6. A Triple Threat "Last Chance" MITB Qualifying match on RAW

A star-studded main event

Last week on RAW, the three men to secure their spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match were Ricochet, John Morrison, and Riddle. The fourth and final spot from the Red brand will be taken by one of the losers from last week.

AJ Styles lost to Ricochet, Randy Orton lost to John Morrison, and Riddle beat Drew McIntyre to complete a trilogy of upsets. What it's left us with is a star-studded match to headline RAW.

It's three different tales for each superstar. For McIntyre, it's the only possible option to get back into WWE title contention after losing out to Bobby Lashley. For Orton, it's the chance to join his tag team partner Riddle and try to secure his second-ever Money in the Bank briefcase.

For AJ Styles, it's about potentially adding more gold to his collection. He hasn't done too much with Omos as RAW Tag Team Champions. It seems unlikely that McIntyre will win, although it's not unrealistic.

At this point, it makes a lot more sense to keep him out of the WWE title picture for the rest of the year. That leaves Orton and Styles. It would be a fun story to see The Viper and Riddle try to compete in the same match. AJ Styles would arguably be the best option for the fourth man on RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das