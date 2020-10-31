WWE RAW Preview- 3 Dangerous challenges for Randy Orton, Feuding Superstars to team up?

As lackluster as both WWE RAW and SmackDown were this week, next week's edition is all set to be an episode to remember from the looks of it. WWE RAW has already announced a bunch of matches and segments for Monday night, and it's all set to be a packed show indeed.

This article aims at gearing you up for the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, and you are invited to chime in, in the comments section below, about what you're looking forward to seeing next week. Of course, more segments and matches could be announced on WWE RAW in the weeks that follow, so stay tuned for that.

#5 Randy Orton could be attacked by 3 WWE Superstars on WWE RAW

If you saw the way that WWE RAW closed out last week, you'll know that The Fiend and Drew McIntyre are both gunning for the WWE Champion Randy Orton who may not hold on to his Championship for too long from the way things are currently shaping up.

Moreover, he may also be in the crosshairs of one Roman Reigns from SmackDown, who may show up on WWE RAW to confront Randy Orton.

And so, Randy Orton may be the victim of more than one attack on WWE RAW this week, and you have to imagine that the show will end with him being laid out.

However, one cannot underestimate the wile and the tenacity of The Viper, who must have a trick or two up his sleeve to keep his opponents at bay, on WWE RAW.

This is what WWE.com has to say about Randy Orton's situation on WWE RAW, with multiple parties going after his hide:

The Apex Predator is back on top the WWE food chain, but the rest of the red brand is hungry to take him down.