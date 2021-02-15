WWE RAW Preview: 4-time World Champion to possibly win Gauntlet match, 169-day title reign set to end soon? (February 15th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the go-home episode of RAW before Elimination Chamber 2021, and things are getting exciting. Drew McIntyre might be facing his toughest challenge as WWE Champion yet inside the Elimination Chamber, and six days before that on RAW, he faces another monumental task:

#5. A 6-man Gauntlet Match on RAW will determine the final Elimination Chamber entrant

A major gauntlet match.

Since Elimination Chamber is right around the corner, it calls for a traditional gauntlet match on RAW. We've had gauntlet matches before Elimination Chamber every year since 2018 - when Seth Rollins had a star-making performance on RAW.

The success replicated on SmackDown as well, but the circumstances of the Elimination Chamber match on the Blue brand are different from RAW. Last week on RAW, Shane McMahon returned for some reason.

And the only purpose was to be beside Adam Pearce as he announced that Drew McIntyre would defend his title against five former WWE Champions inside the Elimination Chamber. This week on RAW, a gauntlet match will determine the final entrant of the Elimination Chamber match.

The gauntlet match is always an interesting one, especially since there is usually one star that stands out. Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston were the most notable gauntlet match standouts in recent years, but the line-up is just as stacked this year.

The big question is as to who will steal the show this year. Drew McIntyre has a big task ahead of him, and it's unlikely that he will walk out of RAW as the winner of the gauntlet match.

Sheamus, however, could be in a prime position to win the gauntlet match on RAW, depending on his entry number. We will likely see Drew McIntyre enter first, and Sheamus could be the man to eliminate him. Not only that, but he could go on to win the match on RAW.

A win on RAW wouldn't guarantee a WWE Title win for Sheamus at Elimination Chamber, but it could give him some serious momentum.