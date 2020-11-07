WWE RAW Preview - Alexa Bliss lays a trap for Drew McIntyre, Final Survivor Series men's team member revealed?

Neither WWE RAW nor SmackDown has really created any real sense of anticipation for Survivor Series, considering that every show since Hell in a Cell has been nothing to really write home about at all. There have been peaks on both WWE RAW and SmackDown, and there have certainly been valleys, but honestly, it just seems like there are more plateaus than ever in the WWE landscape.

Only two segments have been announced for WWE RAW this week, but it is easy to connect the dots and pretty much guess what else will be served to us during the show. Be sure to leave a comment in the section below about what you'd potentially like to see on WWE RAW this week, and what is likely to happen on the show, as well.

Without further ado, here is your WWE RAW preview.

#5 Has Alexa Bliss set up a trap for Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW this week?

Even though WWE RAW star Alexa Bliss is absolutely adorable on social media, her avatar on the show is terrifying. And the fact that she has invited Drew McIntyre for a special edition of 'A Moment of Bliss' should be a scary prospect for The Scottish Psychopath. A demonic presence may be lurking in the background on WWE RAW, who wants the same thing that Drew McIntyre does.

Last week's episode of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton taking Drew McIntyre down to end the show, but the sinister laughter of The Fiend echoed in the arena, as McIntyre went down.

When Alexa Bliss and McIntyre engage in conversation this week, it's definitely a ploy to set up a triple threat situation for the WWE Championship picture, with Randy Orton, The Fiend, and obviously, Drew McIntyre.