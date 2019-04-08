WWE RAW Preview: April 8th 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.23K // 08 Apr 2019, 18:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Man runs the show!

WrestleMania 35 is officially over. It had one of the most anticipated cards in years and depending on who you ask, it was either the best WrestleMania in four years, or it was a rather underwhelming one.

It had its ups and downs, but given that there were three matches that fans cared about the most, it seemed as though it was three matches that WWE really had going for the PPV. They did deliver on all those ends, so fans weren't too mad about an otherwise average show.

But it's the RAW after WrestleMania and its like a fresh start or a brand new season. Though WWE doesn't have any offseason, WrestleMania is basically like the end of one and the RAW after WrestleMania is like the beginning.

It's going to be a great RAW as every RAW after WrestleMania is! The crowd is going to be wilder than ever, so that's always

#5. Monday Night Rollins is back with the Universal Championship

Seth Rollins made a big statement on the RAW before WrestleMania 35, telling Brock Lesnar that nobody wanted him there. He had more than one reason to be angry at Brock Lesnar.

For one, he hated the idea of a part-time champion and holding the Universal title hostage. Rollins is the man who's there every single week and is the definition of a fighting champion. Moreover, Lesnar winning the title the second time was essentially like undoing all the hard work Roman Reigns had put in to dethrone The Beast Incarnate.

Rollins was more motivated than ever and in a shock opening match, The King Slayer became The Beast Slayer as he dethroned Lesnar to become Universal Champion.

Now, with the Universal title back full time on RAW, who is going to challenge for it? Roman Reigns would be the obvious pick, since he never lost the title.

