WWE RAW Preview: Popular Champion to lose again, 19-year veteran to return and win title at SummerSlam? (August 2nd, 2021)

WWE RAW should be interesting this week. We're just three RAW episodes away from SummerSlam 2021 - the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the calendar year. RAW may not have been particularly great last week, but this episode seems a lot more promising.

We will see legends return, feuds progress, and hopefully, good character development as well. While SmackDown seems to be the more "stacked" side heading into SummerSlam, there appears to be some promise for a good episode of RAW this week. Here is what you can look forward to:

#5. Nikki A.S.H. faces Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred rematch on RAW

Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair face off again

This isn't exactly a highly-anticipated rematch. Merely a week after Nikki A.S.H. dethroned Charlotte Flair by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase, The Queen instantly challenged her to a match on RAW to prove that her victory was a fluke.

While the story should have likely led to Charlotte Flair losing again, it didn't. Nikki A.S.H. was beaten convincingly in her first week as the RAW Women's Champion.

It should be mentioned that before this match, it was announced that the RAW Women's title match at SummerSlam would feature Nikki Cross defending against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match.

This essentially confirms that Becky Lynch won't be returning to RAW on time for SummerSlam. Either way, the main event was slightly underwhelming last week as Charlotte Flair proved herself right by beating the RAW Women's Champion.

Nikki A.S.H. cut a lackluster promo and challenged her to a rematch this week, making it official. However, this week on RAW, the two women will face off in a No Holds Barred Match.

We can only hope that Nikki A.S.H. will win with the advantage of the stipulation, but there could also be a scenario where the popular champion gets beaten again just as she did last week.

It was simply a bad look for the new RAW Women's Champion to lose the way she did last week in what was her very first title defense. RAW ended last week with Charlotte Flair's post-match beatdown on Nikki A.S.H., which did not help things either.

