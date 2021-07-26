RAW Preview: Babyface title reign to end quickly, Popular star to get title push after 6 months?

RAW began the build to SummerSlam last week with a strong episode and an incredible ending. We're less than a month away from WWE's biggest pay-per-view of 2021 and some high-stakes rivalries and matches will unfold.

This week's edition of RAW will feature Mansoor and Mustafa Ali teaming up against two unknown opponents, Eva Marie and Doudrop starting a feud with Alexa Bliss, a new babyface run for 24/7 Champion Reginald and more!

Hopefully, the Red brand picks up the pace and delivers a great episode. There's a lot that can happen this week, so here is what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight:

#5. Nikki A.S.H.'s reign as the RAW Women's Champion begins

A new chapter begins in the RAW Women's division with Nikki A.S.H. as the Champion

Last week's episode of RAW ended with quite the climax. The previous night, Nikki A.S.H. won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. As is the tradition in the women's division, the briefcase was cashed in within a day.

Charlotte Flair became the victim of a third superstar cashing in the women's MITB briefcase on her as Nikki took advantage of her beaten-up state to win the RAW Women's Championship.

The Queen's 11th Women's Championship reign (not counting her two NXT title runs) ended within a day after she faced Rhea Ripley in the main event of RAW and then suffered a beatdown at the hands of the former Women's Champion.

It was the right place and right time for Nikki A.S.H., who will look to usher in a new era in the RAW Women's division. Ripley could still be in the mix, but that seems uncertain. Charlotte Flair, being the previous title holder, will most likely go back for the title. Flair has been in the RAW Women's title picture since April and it doesn't look like it will stop.

The only other question is where Becky Lynch fits into all of this. She was expected to return post-WrestleMania, but it has been delayed for various reasons. Since Lynch never lost the RAW Women's Championship, she has the claim of being the "true" champion with a case for an immediate title shot.

We're not sure when she will re-enter the mix, but it may not be to Nikki A.S.H.'s benefit. Nikki is unlikely to drop the RAW Women's Championship tonight, but she might only have a short title reign, whether it's a week, two weeks, or until SummerSlam 2021.

Either way, it's an exciting fresh start for the RAW Women's division.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das